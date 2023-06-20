Future Of Ecuadorian Oil At Stake As Country Votes For New President

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 70.50 -1.28 -1.78%
Graph down Brent Crude 35 mins 75.90 -0.19 -0.25%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.23 +0.22 +0.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 2.490 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.592 -0.017 -0.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 70.00 -1.48 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.592 -0.017 -0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.70 +0.57 +0.76%
Graph up Murban 2 days 77.20 +0.61 +0.80%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.20 +0.84 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 568 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.97 +0.26 +0.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.24 +0.42 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 50.68 +1.12 +2.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 74.08 +1.12 +1.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 72.33 +1.12 +1.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 69.48 +1.12 +1.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 66.18 +1.12 +1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 66.18 +1.12 +1.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 67.48 +1.12 +1.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 76.43 +1.12 +1.49%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 65.78 +1.12 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 76.82 +2.21 +2.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 66.01 +1.16 +1.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 19 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 11 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 1 hour If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Global Fossil Fuel Use To Sink 65% by 2050: CER

Nuclear Fusion: A Clean Energy Revolution Or A Radioactive Nightmare?

Nuclear Fusion: A Clean Energy Revolution Or A Radioactive Nightmare?

Fusion reactors, in their feasible…

China Bets On Ultra-Deepwater Oil And Gas

China Bets On Ultra-Deepwater Oil And Gas

In a bid to boost…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Future Of Ecuadorian Oil At Stake As Country Votes For New President

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 20, 2023, 3:30 PM CDT

Ecuador could lose $1.2 billion in annual oil income should a vote to stop production in a major oil block prove successful, the country's energy ministry said on Tuesday.

Ecuador's state-run oil company Petroecuador currently produces oil out of three fields from the block in question—the 43-ITT block in the Yasuni area of the Amazon—where it has operated for seven years.

The issue of banning oil production in Block 43-ITT made it on the ballot from a referendum that was proposed a decade ago, but approved by a constitutional court only last month. Ecuadoreans will be set for a vote in August.

"The backers of the request for crude to remain underground made it ten years ago when there wasn't anything. 10 years later we find ourselves with 55,000 barrels per day, that's 20 million barrels per year. At $60 per barrel, that's $1.2 billion," Energy Minister Fernando Santos said on local radio, adding that it could "cause huge damage to the country."

Ecuador's oil industry has struggled over the last decade, according to OilPrice.com's Matthew Smith.

A combination of poorly constructed and corroded infrastructure, natural disasters, and frequent civil unrest are causing numerous production outages that are weighing on the economy and fragile government finances. Violent protests have rocked the small South American country of 18 million with worrying frequency over the last eight years. The civil disturbances, sparked by fuel price hikes and a spiraling cost of living, along with environmental incidents in Ecuador's Amazon are impacting oil industry operations and causing production outages, Smith wrote in March.

Ecuador is an oil-dependent economy in which petroleum is responsible for 58% of its exports by value and 4% of gross domestic production.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

ERCOT Asks Texans To Conserve Energy To Avoid Blackouts

Next Post

Global Fossil Fuel Use To Sink 65% by 2050: CER

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Cheap Russian Crude Is Replacing Middle Eastern Oil On India’s Spot Market

 Alt text

How The Pace Of Climate Change Keeps Surprising Us

 Alt text

Returns vs Emissions: The Big Oil Shareholder Fight
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com