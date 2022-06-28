France Says The Market Needs Iranian And Venezuelan Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 111.9 +2.30 +2.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 118.2 +3.07 +2.67%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 118.8 -1.19 -0.99%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 mins 6.509 +0.008 +0.12%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 3.939 +0.102 +2.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 112.7 +6.19 +5.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 112.7 +6.19 +5.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.5 +0.52 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.9 +3.79 +3.41%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 104.4 +1.95 +1.90%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 3.939 +0.102 +2.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 109.9 +3.44 +3.23%
Graph up Murban 2 days 116.3 +3.69 +3.28%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 108.7 -0.13 -0.12%
Graph down Basra Light 211 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 117.7 +0.48 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 118.5 +0.52 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.5 +0.52 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 2 days 117.4 +0.73 +0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.9 +3.79 +3.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 95.47 +1.95 +2.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 111.7 +1.95 +1.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 110.0 +1.95 +1.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 107.9 +1.95 +1.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 105.0 +1.95 +1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 105.0 +1.95 +1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 107.1 +1.95 +1.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 110.7 +1.95 +1.79%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 105.3 +1.95 +1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 112.7 +6.19 +5.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 97.75 +3.25 +3.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 114.3 +2.96 +2.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 99.34 -1.92 -1.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 99.75 +5.25 +5.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 118.0 +5.30 +4.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 23 hours "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 4 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 4 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 331 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 8 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

Tensions Are Rising Ahead Of Xi-Biden Meeting

G7 Targets Russian Gold In Latest Blow To Moscow

G7 Targets Russian Gold In Latest Blow To Moscow

The Biden administration and the…

Iranian Food Consumption Plummets As Prices Soar

Iranian Food Consumption Plummets As Prices Soar

Soaring prices are weighing on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

France Says The Market Needs Iranian And Venezuelan Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 28, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT

Oil from Iran and Venezuela needs to return to the global market to make up for the loss of supply from Russia, an official at the French presidency said on Monday while G7 leaders are meeting in Germany to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a price cap on Russian oil.

France also seeks the G7 group of the world’s leading industrial nations to adopt a price cap on oil that would be broad and not limited to Russian oil only, according to Reuters.

The leaders of the G7 group consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the United States, are meeting in Germany for a three-day summit between June 26 and 28 and are discussing capping the price of Russian oil.

According to a senior official at the French presidency, cited by Bloomberg, a discussion with all oil producers regarding a price cap should be held. Diversification of supply and an increase in oil production in the short to medium term will also help lower prices, according to France.  

While Iran and Venezuela can, in theory, offer additional supply, there is a “knot” to be untied for Iran to return to the oil market, the French official was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.

The U.S. has reportedly eased some sanctions on Venezuela to allow Europe to buy some volumes of Venezuelan crude as European refiners scramble for alternatives in the wake of the EU embargo on Russian seaborne imports, expected to officially kick in at the end of this year.

Getting Iran on the market would be easier said than done, considering the stalemate in the so-called Iran nuclear talks. Last week, Iran blamed the U.S. for the stalled talks on the revival of the nuclear deal. If the world powers and Iran somehow manage to save the deal, the flow of Iranian oil abroad could increase by between 500,000 bpd and 1 million bpd, according to analysts.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Critical EIA Oil Inventory Data Sees Further Delays

Next Post

G7 Invites Oil Importers To Consider Price Cap On Russian Oil

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices

The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Revamp Its Energy Policies

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Set To Raise Its Oil Prices To Asia

 Alt text

Why U.S. Shale Firms Aren’t Likely To Change Their Growth Plans

 Alt text

There’s No Immediate Cure For Sky-High Gasoline Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com