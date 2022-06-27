Critical EIA Oil Inventory Data Sees Further Delays

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.8 +1.25 +1.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins 116.5 +1.36 +1.18%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 120.0 +2.13 +1.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 6.439 -0.062 -0.95%
Graph up Gasoline 37 mins 3.871 +0.034 +0.88%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 118.5 +0.52 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 104.4 +1.95 +1.90%
Chart Gasoline 37 mins 3.871 +0.034 +0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 109.9 +3.44 +3.23%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 116.3 +3.69 +3.28%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 108.7 -0.13 -0.12%
Graph down Basra Light 210 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 117.7 +0.48 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 118.5 +0.52 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 118.5 +0.52 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 117.4 +0.73 +0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 93.52 +3.35 +3.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 109.8 +3.35 +3.15%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 108.0 +3.35 +3.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 105.9 +3.35 +3.27%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 103.1 +3.35 +3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 103.1 +3.35 +3.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 105.2 +3.35 +3.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 108.7 +3.35 +3.18%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 103.4 +3.35 +3.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 97.75 +3.25 +3.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 99.34 -1.92 -1.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 94.50 -2.00 -2.07%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 112.7 -0.92 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 27 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 1 day European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 3 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 4 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 7 hours "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 9 days "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 330 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 8 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

Critical EIA Oil Inventory Data Sees Further Delays

G7 Targets Russian Gold In Latest Blow To Moscow

G7 Targets Russian Gold In Latest Blow To Moscow

The Biden administration and the…

Russia’s Middle East Footprint Expands With New Iran-Iraq Plan

Russia’s Middle East Footprint Expands With New Iran-Iraq Plan

While the war in Ukraine…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Critical EIA Oil Inventory Data Sees Further Delays

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 27, 2022, 4:30 PM CDT

The Energy Information Administration will not release any further data, the agency said in an update on the heavily anticipated inventory figures that were due to be released last Wednesday.

The data was not published last week after the EIA discovered “a voltage irregularity, which caused hardware failures on two of our main processing servers.”

This failure prevented the EIA from processing and releasing multiple reports last week—including its highly sought after Weekly Petroleum Status Report, which publishes not only U.S. crude oil inventory data, but gasoline and diesel inventories, as well as refinery utilization figures. Also missing last week was weekly U.S. crude oil production figures.

The EIA did not provide a timeframe for when the data will be released, nor did they comment on whether their systems would be up and running to publish this week’s Petroleum Status Report.

Last week, the oil industry had to rely on inventory figures from the American Petroleum Institute, which surveys the same companies and uses the same form to collect the data. But because of the way in which this data is modeled, there are differences in the final output.

“We will continue to provide timely updates as we bring our systems back online and will share a schedule for our product releases as soon as possible,” the EIA said in its statement on its website.

Last Tuesday, the API reported a build in crude oil inventories of 5.607 million barrels and a build in gasoline inventories of 1.216 million barrels. Distillates saw a decrease of 1.656 million bpd.

The delay caused a flurry of angry Twitter responses following today’s update as the market tries to assess the state of the market as gasoline prices remain uncomfortably high for consumers and for the current administration in the run-up to midterm elections.

The API data is still scheduled to be released on Tuesday.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC+ Sees Oil Market Surplus Shrinking To 1 Million Bpd

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices

The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Revamp Its Energy Policies

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Set To Raise Its Oil Prices To Asia

 Alt text

Why U.S. Shale Firms Aren’t Likely To Change Their Growth Plans

 Alt text

There’s No Immediate Cure For Sky-High Gasoline Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com