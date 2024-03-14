Get Exclusive Intel
  e-car sales collapse
  America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  Perovskites, a 'dirt cheap' alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!

Breaking News:

Australia's Victoria State Fast-Tracks Renewable Energy Projects

Biden's SPR Gamble Sparks Debate Over U.S. Energy Security

Biden’s SPR Gamble Sparks Debate Over U.S. Energy Security

The Biden Administration has significantly…

The Global North And South's Fight For LNG Energy Security Is Set To Intensify

The Global North And South's Fight For LNG Energy Security Is Set To Intensify

The escalating battle for emergency…

The escalating battle for emergency…

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Fourth Russian Lukoil Exec Found Dead by Apparent Suicide

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 14, 2024, 12:30 PM CDT

The vice president of Russian Lukoil, Vitaly Robertus, has been found dead in his office in Moscow, according to a Lukoil, making him the fourth top Lukoil executive to die since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March 2022.  

“It is with deep regret that we inform you that at the age of 54, the vice-president of the company, Robertus Vitaly Vladimirovich, suddenly died,” Lukoil said in a March 13 press release, which did not disclose the cause of death.  

While the Lukoil press release avoided mentioning the cause of death, Russian Telegram channels, both independent and linked to the Kremlin, reported on Thursday that the Robertus had been found “hanged”. 

According to Baza, which is believed to be associated with Russian security services, “shortly before his death, Robertus complained about his health and asked for pills for a headache, after which he went to his office and did not leave for several hours. Robertus did not answer his phone. His employees decided to enter his office and discovered his body. The top manager committed suicide and died of asphyxia. He worked for the company for about 30 years.”

Another telegram channel by VChK-OGPU news outlet claimed the Lukoil executive had no chronic illness or family problems, and that friends had seen him the night before and he was with “sober mind and in good health”. The veracity of this Telegram channel has not been independently confirmed. 

Robertus’ death follows that of Lukoil Chairman Vladimir Nekrasov, who died of acute heart failure in October 2023 and previous chairman Ravil Maganov, who died after apparently falling out of a window of a Moscow hospital in August 2022. Prior to that, in May 2022, former top Lukoil manager Aleksandr Subbotin was found dead in the basement of a home outside of Moscow under mysterious circumstances, according to an RFE/RL report. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

