Brazil Boosts Clean Energy Beyond Hydropower

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.39 +1.67 +2.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.48 +1.45 +1.73%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.82 +1.29 +1.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.703 +0.045 +2.71%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.684 +0.022 +0.84%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.24 +0.79 +0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.67 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 132 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.684 +0.022 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.56 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.92 -0.49 -0.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.60 +1.32 +1.66%
Graph down Basra Light 835 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.64 +0.90 +1.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.24 +0.79 +0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.24 +0.79 +0.92%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.51 +1.03 +1.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.67 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 289 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 64.47 +2.11 +3.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 81.87 +2.16 +2.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 80.12 +2.16 +2.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 74.72 +2.66 +3.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 72.22 +2.16 +3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 72.22 +2.16 +3.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 73.32 +2.16 +3.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 80.77 +2.76 +3.54%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 72.97 +2.16 +3.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.20 +2.16 +2.92%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.95 +2.16 +3.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.58 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.05 +2.16 +2.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.20 +2.16 +2.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.20 +2.16 +2.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.25 +2.25 +3.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.00 +2.25 +3.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.18 -0.37 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 21 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 11 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!

Breaking News:

Australia’s Victoria State Fast-Tracks Renewable Energy Projects

Korea and Kazakhstan Partner to Probe Potential Lithium Goldmine

Korea and Kazakhstan Partner to Probe Potential Lithium Goldmine

Kazakhstan is positioning itself as…

Biden’s SPR Gamble Sparks Debate Over U.S. Energy Security

Biden’s SPR Gamble Sparks Debate Over U.S. Energy Security

The Biden Administration has significantly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazil Boosts Clean Energy Beyond Hydropower

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 14, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

South America’s top hydropower producer, Brazil, has been installing a lot of other clean energy sources over the past half-decade, with solar and wind power now accounting for nearly one fourth of its power generation mix.

While Brazil boasts one of the biggest clean energy shares in power in the world, some of the previous market share held by hydro generation has been replaced by soaring wind and solar power generation. The share of hydropower in Brazil’s electricity production declined to 67% last year, from 74% in 2018, according to an analysis by Reuters’ Gavin Maguire, based on data from energy think tank Ember.

At the same time, the combined share of solar and wind in Brazil’s power generation jumped to 22% last year, from just 9% back in 2018, according to the data.

In July last year, Brazil generated more than a quarter of its electricity from wind and solar for the first time, data from Ember showed. Wind and solar generated a record 27% of Brazil’s electricity in July 2023, with 19% from wind and 8% from solar. This strong performance from renewables pushed fossil fuels to just 8.9% in July, Ember said in August.

Between January and August, the rise in wind and solar power generation more than met the continuing increase in electricity demand in Brazil, according to the think tank. Higher solar and wind power generation led to a further decline in the share of fossil fuels in Brazil’s electricity generation—down to just 6.9%, compared to 8.9% in 2022, according to Ember.

Hydropower continues to dominate the power mix, but solar and wind are rapidly gaining more share, which could help Brazil avoid energy crises such as the most recent one in 2021, when water reserves at a record low in 91 years of record-keeping hit hydropower generation.

This year, plentiful water in dams has ensured hydropower generation is high. This, coupled with soaring solar and wind power installations, have led to the lowest imports of natural gas in Brazil in two decades

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Vattenfall Ditches Project to Produce Hydrogen From Offshore Wind

Next Post

Vattenfall Ditches Project to Produce Hydrogen From Offshore Wind

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year
UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

BofA: Oil Demand Growth Has Peaked

 Alt text

Can Hydrogen Cars Compete With EVs?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com