Four New Oil Refineries In Iraq Will Add 700,000-bpd Capacity

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.10 -0.46 -0.70%
Brent Crude 11 mins 68.85 -0.35 -0.51%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.177 +0.010 +0.32%
Mars US 4 hours 63.66 -0.98 -1.52%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.94 -0.52 -0.76%
Urals 22 hours 67.53 -0.77 -1.13%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.08 +1.71 +2.50%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.08 +1.71 +2.50%
Bonny Light 22 hours 69.46 -1.17 -1.66%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.75 +0.05 +0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.177 +0.010 +0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 67.23 +0.20 +0.30%
Murban 22 hours 70.38 +0.20 +0.28%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 66.19 -1.10 -1.63%
Basra Light 22 hours 64.44 -0.90 -1.38%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 69.55 -1.24 -1.75%
Bonny Light 22 hours 69.46 -1.17 -1.66%
Bonny Light 22 hours 69.46 -1.17 -1.66%
Girassol 22 hours 69.11 -1.22 -1.73%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.94 -0.52 -0.76%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 38.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 108 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 108 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 108 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 108 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 108 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 108 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 108 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 108 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 108 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 70.08 +1.71 +2.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 62.25 -0.50 -0.80%
Giddings 22 hours 56.00 -0.50 -0.88%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.62 -0.23 -0.32%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 59.51 -0.58 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 63.46 -0.58 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 63.46 -0.58 -0.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 62.01 -0.58 -0.93%
Kansas Common 4 days 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.65 +0.38 +0.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Washington State’s Oil-By-Rail Project Denied By Governor
  • 6 hours Four New Oil Refineries In Iraq Will Add 700,000-bpd Capacity
  • 8 hours Canada’s Fort Hills Oil Sands Project Achieves First Oil
  • 10 hours Ecuador Makes Progress In Oil Export Talks With China
  • 12 hours Chinese Coal Futures Spike On Shortage Concerns
  • 3 days Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge
  • 3 days New U.S. Sanctions Target Russian Officials And Energy Executives
  • 3 days Tesla Battles Rumors Of Quality Shortcuts From CNBC Report
  • 3 days Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”
  • 3 days Largest Onshore Projects To Add 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Oil Supply By 2025
  • 4 days China Faces Fresh Heating, Power Shortages
  • 4 days U.S. Targets Oil Tankers Violating North Korean Sanctions
  • 4 days Nigeria Adds 200,000 Barrels Per Day To Its Offshore Output Capacity
  • 4 days France Vows To Shut All Coal-Fired Power Plants By 2021
  • 4 days Mexico Hastens To Auction Oil Blocks Before Presidential Election
  • 4 days Dozens Of Small U.S. Refiners Seek Biofuel Waivers From EPA
  • 4 days Road Safety Watchdog Launches Probe Into Tesla Crash
  • 5 days Saudi Aramco To Expand Business In The U.S. After Tax Bill
  • 5 days European Gas Network Stable Despite Falling Dutch Production
  • 5 days Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices
  • 5 days Brazil’s Eletrobras Expects Up To $4B Proceeds From Share Sale
  • 5 days Trafigura Set To Increase US Oil Exports
  • 5 days Saudis To Maintain Q1 Crude Oil Exports Around 7 Million Bpd
  • 5 days European Oil Shipments To Asia Slump To 4-Year Low
  • 6 days Hong Kong Exchange Chief Confident Aramco Will List There
  • 6 days First Nations Tribes To Oppose Tanker Ban Set To Threaten Eagle Spirit Pipeline
  • 6 days Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
  • 6 days Elon Musk Won’t Get Paid Unless Tesla Does “Extraordinarily Well”
  • 6 days U.S. Regulators Keep Keystone Capacity Capped At 80 Percent
  • 6 days Trump Signs Off On 30 Percent Tariff On Imported Solar Equipment
  • 6 days Russian Funds May Invest In Aramco’s IPO To Boost Oil Ties
  • 6 days IMF Raises Saudi Arabia Growth Outlook On Higher Oil Prices
  • 6 days China Is World’s Number-2 In LNG Imports
  • 7 days EIA Weekly Inventory Data Due Wednesday, Despite Govt. Shutdown
  • 7 days Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing
  • 7 days Lloyd’s Sees No Room For Coal In New Investment Strategy
  • 7 days Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Oil Workers In Oil-Rich Delta Area
  • 7 days Libya’s NOC Restarts Oil Fields
  • 7 days US Orion To Develop Gas Field In Iraq
  • 10 days U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World

Breaking News:

Washington State’s Oil-By-Rail Project Denied By Governor

The Gemstone Sector Could Be Set To Boom

The Gemstone Sector Could Be Set To Boom

It has become accepted wisdom…

Can Oil Hold At $70?

Can Oil Hold At $70?

Traders have gotten used to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Four New Oil Refineries In Iraq Will Add 700,000-bpd Capacity

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Jan 29, 2018, 4:00 PM CST Refinery

The prospect of four new oil refineries in Iraq is attracting Chinese investment to the nation that is recovering from years of civil war and low oil prices, according to a new report by Reuters.

A 300,000-barrel per day refinery and petrochemical plant in the port of Fao on the Persian Gulf has solicited offers from two Chinese firms. Plans for three other sites still need sponsors, the oil ministry announced on Monday. Two will boast 150,000-bpd capacities and will be located in the city of Nasiriya and Anbar province. The final 100,000-bpd facility will be built outside of Mosul.

Iraq’s refining capacity has been stunted since 2015, when fighting with Islamic State (ISIS) militants damaged the nation’s largest refinery, Baiji. There are currently two major facilities that are still functional: Baghdad’s Doura refinery and the Shuaiba plant towards the south.

Foreign direct investment is pouring into Iraq as the country regains stability. Last week, the Iraqi Oil Ministry picked an American oil company, Orion, to produce gas from a southern oilfield. The Nahr Bin Omar field was originally developed by state-run Basra Oil and has an average daily production of 40,000 bpd and 25 million cubic meters of natural gas. Besides Orion, the Iraqi Energy Ministry is also negotiating with Exxon and several Chinese oil companies on the development of the Nahr Bin Omar field.

Earlier in January, Iraq signed an agreement with BP for the development of oil fields around Kirkuk. The government first approached the supermajor last October, after its army retook control of Kirkuk from Kurdistan after the controversial independence referendum.

In southern Iraq, Chevron is one of the major foreign companies—alongside France’s Total and Petrochina—that could form a consortium to take over the operation of the Majnoon field from Shell, which has said it wants out of its 45 percent stake in the project.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Canada’s Fort Hills Oil Sands Project Achieves First Oil

Next Post

Washington State’s Oil-By-Rail Project Denied By Governor

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com