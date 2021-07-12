Foreign Oil Companies Hopeful After Mexican Mid-Term Election

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 74.25 -0.31 -0.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 75.34 +0.18 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins SellBuy 3.756 +0.082 +2.23%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.156 +0.006 +0.27%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 2.283 +0.005 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 75.36 +1.63 +2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 75.36 +1.63 +2.21%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.18 +2.21 +3.07%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 72.10 -0.51 -0.70%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.283 +0.005 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 13 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 13 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 13 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 13 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 13 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 13 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 13 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.18 +2.21 +3.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.27 -0.45 -0.75%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 61.76 +1.77 +2.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 73.56 +1.62 +2.25%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 74.96 +1.62 +2.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 71.26 +1.62 +2.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 68.81 +1.62 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 68.81 +1.62 +2.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 71.21 +1.62 +2.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 73.11 +1.62 +2.27%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 69.16 +1.62 +2.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 75.36 +1.63 +2.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.50 -0.50 -0.70%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 64.25 -0.50 -0.77%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 73.92 -1.31 -1.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 68.05 +1.16 +1.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 72.00 +1.16 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 72.00 +1.16 +1.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 70.50 -0.50 -0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.65 +1.62 +2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 10 hours What happens when the Chinese decide to deprive you of their vast market?
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 1 day CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Industry Sees More M&A Dealmaking As Prices Rise

Paid To Poop: How Feces Is Creating “Clean” Energy

Paid To Poop: How Feces Is Creating “Clean” Energy

A university in South Korea…

Oil Continues To Slide As OPEC Stays Silent

Oil Continues To Slide As OPEC Stays Silent

Oil prices fell for a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Foreign Oil Companies Hopeful After Mexican Mid-Term Election

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 12, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

Nationalization fears for foreign oil companies were slightly calmed this weekend, following initial results from Mexico’s Sunday mid-term elections in which the ruling coalition looks set to lose its qualified majority in the lower house of Congress.

If the ruling coalition loses its qualified majority and maintains only a simple majority, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) may not be able to pass any significant legislative or constitutional reforms.

Initial official results, as reported by CNN, show AMLO’s party (Morena) with approximately 35% of the vote. Together with partner Partido Verde, the coalition looks likely to win between 265 and 292 of the 500 lower house seats.

Final results are not expected until next week, but in the meantime, foreign oil companies are breathing a temporary—and tentative—sigh of relief.

Under AMLO, the Mexican government has been launched a campaign against foreign oil companies, attempting to restore the former glory of state-run Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) on the domestic market.

Last week, the government awarded Pemex operatorship of the country’s biggest private discovery of oil, the Zama oilfield discovered by a private consortium led by U.S.-based Talos Energy in 2015.

The oilfield, in the Campeche offshore basin, has estimated reserves of 670 million barrels of recoverable oil. Zama’s troubles arise from the fact that the field extends into a neighboring field operated by Pemex. Independent evaluators have said that 60% of Zama’s reserves lie in a block operated by Talos Energy, while the remainder lies in Pemex-controlled territory.

The two sides failed to reach a deal, culminating in the Mexican government’s decision last week to grant Pemex operatorship of this huge discovery. 

With what appears to be a mid-term election defeat for AMLO, analysts speculate that the nationalization drive may lose some of its steam, though it remains unclear what, if any, impact this would have on the recent decision to hand Zama over to Pemex.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Brazil Plans To Be 5th-Largest Crude Exporter By 2030

Next Post

Energy Executives Dominate Houston’s Highest Earners List

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com