Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 4 hours 56.66 +0.43 +0.76%
Brent Crude 4 hours 61.73 +0.34 +0.55%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.459 -0.006 -0.24%
Mars US 3 hours 56.56 +0.23 +0.41%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.63 +1.21 +2.00%
Urals 20 hours 58.25 +1.15 +2.01%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.81 -0.09 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.81 -0.09 -0.15%
Bonny Light 20 hours 61.23 +0.39 +0.64%
Mexican Basket 2 days 48.64 +0.99 +2.08%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.459 -0.006 -0.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 61.19 +0.42 +0.69%
Murban 20 hours 63.02 -0.28 -0.44%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 52.72 +0.13 +0.25%
Basra Light 20 hours 66.26 -0.63 -0.94%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 61.84 +0.33 +0.54%
Bonny Light 20 hours 61.23 +0.39 +0.64%
Bonny Light 20 hours 61.23 +0.39 +0.64%
Girassol 20 hours 62.51 +0.59 +0.95%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.63 +1.21 +2.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 39.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 39.98 +0.51 +1.29%
Canadian Condensate 66 days 50.23 +0.26 +0.52%
Premium Synthetic 56 days 56.63 +0.26 +0.46%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 50.73 +0.26 +0.52%
Peace Sour 3 hours 49.48 -0.24 -0.48%
Peace Sour 3 hours 49.48 -0.24 -0.48%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 52.48 -0.24 -0.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 54.48 +0.26 +0.48%
Central Alberta 3 hours 50.23 -0.24 -0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.81 -0.09 -0.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 53.25 +0.50 +0.95%
Giddings 20 hours 47.00 +0.50 +1.08%
ANS West Coast 43 days 65.14 +1.14 +1.78%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 50.61 +0.43 +0.86%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.56 +0.43 +0.79%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.56 +0.43 +0.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.25 +0.50 +0.95%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 +0.25 +0.54%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.81 +0.26 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 17 mins Is Eating Meat Worse Than Burning Oil?
  • 12 hours January Brexit Extension Increases Chance Of No Deal
  • 1 hour Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 6 hours Diplomatic immunity
  • 55 mins Hong Kong to be a USA election issue?
  • 2 hours ‘If it saves a life’: Power cut to 1.5 million Californians
  • 7 hours Colorado Cracks Down on Oil, Gas Drilling Near Homes
  • 2 mins GLOBAL LNG-Oversupply drives Asian prices down
  • 2 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 7 hours Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale
  • 22 hours Here's your favourite girl, Tom!
  • 21 hours Canada Govt to Speak Its Piece on Trans Mountain in June
  • 1 min Canada Election Deadlock?
  • 22 hours Deepwater GOM Project Claims Industry First
  • 44 mins Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors

Breaking News:

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Trump Vows To Protect Syrian Oil Fields From ISIS

Trump Vows To Protect Syrian Oil Fields From ISIS

The U.S. is looking to…

Is This The End Of The Aramco IPO?

Is This The End Of The Aramco IPO?

After yet another delay, the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 25, 2019, 6:30 PM CDT Ford EV

Ford Motor Company will reveal on November 18 an all electric SUV inspired by its iconic Mustang, one of the world’s largest auto manufacturers said, as legacy carmakers try to grab shares of the growing electric vehicle market.    

Ford released the first design sketch of the all electric SUV on Thursday and said that the global reveal will be livestreamed from Los Angeles on November 18.

The new vehicle, which Ford described as “game-changing”, has a targeted driving range of up to 600 kilometers, or more than 370 miles under Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) regulations.

Although Ford has not released many details for the upcoming Mustang-inspired electric SUV, Electrify America, which recently partnered with Ford for public charging networks, said last week that “Ford estimates that its all-new, all-electric Mustang-inspired SUV will be capable to charge up to 47 miles in 10 minutes using Electrify America DC fast chargers, providing peace of mind for customers to be able to charge in minutes, not hours.”

The Mustang-inspired SUV is expected to be a competitor for the Model Y that Tesla plans to begin producing next year. Ford is likely to target competition with Model Y on pricing, too, so it is expected that the Mustang-like electric SUV could sell for between $40,000 and more than $60,000, depending on the version and range, according to The Detroit Bureau

Related: Trump’s Latest Trade War Move Sends Oil Tanking

As early as in October 2017, Ford said that it would be targeting aggressive cost cuts, build connected vehicles, and reallocate capital to segments in which it can win in the future—and electric vehicles are a major part of that plan.

Ford is also collaborating with Germany’s Volkswagen and Argo AI to introduce autonomous vehicle technology in the U.S. and Europe, “positioning both companies to better serve customers while improving their competitiveness and cost and capital efficiencies,” as Volkswagen said in July announcing the collaboration.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

India’s Refinery Run Rates Hit 15 Year Lows

Next Post

India’s Refinery Run Rates Hit 15 Year Lows

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

 India Approves Saudi Aramco-Sabic Mega Deal

India Approves Saudi Aramco-Sabic Mega Deal

Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 Alt text

Trump Surrenders 2.5 Billion Barrels Of Oil To Syria
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com