Ford Gets Outsold By GM In EV Market As The Two Duke It Out For No. 2 Spot

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.33 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.62 -0.31 -0.37%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.49 +0.39 +0.45%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.099 +0.002 +0.10%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.730 -0.027 -0.99%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +4.87 +6.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +4.87 +6.28%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.91 +5.58 +7.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.84 +6.72 +8.60%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 73.62 +1.45 +2.01%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.730 -0.027 -0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.37 +6.18 +8.01%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.71 +6.79 +8.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.08 +5.53 +7.22%
Graph down Basra Light 491 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.85 +5.98 +7.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.91 +5.58 +7.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.91 +5.58 +7.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.26 +5.53 +6.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.84 +6.72 +8.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.09 +4.59 +7.46%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 59.17 +4.75 +8.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 82.57 +4.75 +6.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 80.82 +4.75 +6.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 77.97 +4.75 +6.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 74.67 +4.75 +6.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 74.67 +4.75 +6.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 75.97 +4.75 +6.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 84.92 +4.75 +5.92%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 74.27 +4.75 +6.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +4.87 +6.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.75 +4.75 +6.60%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.50 +4.75 +7.22%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.95 +4.75 +6.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.90 +4.75 +6.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.90 +4.75 +6.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +4.75 +6.60%
Chart Kansas Common 35 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 33 mins America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 6 hours Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 3 hours What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 7 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 8 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Ford Gets Outsold By GM In EV Market As The Two Duke It Out For No. 2 Spot

How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry

How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry

Energy companies are increasingly turning…

EV Slump Forces China’s Top Lithium Producers To Set Price Floor

EV Slump Forces China’s Top Lithium Producers To Set Price Floor

China's top lithium producers agree…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Ford Gets Outsold By GM In EV Market As The Two Duke It Out For No. 2 Spot

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 04, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT

GM outsold Ford when it comes to electric vehicles by almost two-to-one in the first quarter of 2023 as production troubles plagued the former No. 2 EV seller behind Tesla.

Ford sold 10,866 EVs in Q1 this year. While that’s up 41% from Q1 2022, it’s about 50% behind GM’s sales of 20,670 EVs. Ford’s lackluster EV performance can be attributed mostly to a factory outage in its Mexico plant that makes its Mustang Mach-E as it attempts to double the factory’s capacity, as well as five weeks of lost production with its F-150 Lightning EV due to a recall stemming from a battery fire issue.

Despite Ford’s plan to spend $50 billion on its EV lineup acro the next three years, it predicts it will lose $3 billion on EV models in 2023. That’s even with jacking up the price of their F150 by 50% in about a year, from $40,000 last January to $60,000 today.

Ford says its demand for the Lightning isn’t the issue—it’s limited in how many it can produce. But that may change after GM’s EV equivalent, the Silverado EV, is introduced—that EV isn’t even available yet.

Ford said on Tuesday that it was adding a third shift of workers to its Kansas City factory to produce its E-Transit van.

Consumer Reports recently predicted that automakers that fail to meet the growing demand for EVs would gradually lose market share as they struggle to find buyers for ICE vehicles. The report referenced what it considered to be pent-up demand for EVs over the next few years, which will eventually displace demand for ICE vehicles. A Consumer Reports survey pointed to a 350% increase in EV demand between 2020 and 2022 but noted that supply will not be able to keep up with demand until 2030.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iraq Agrees To Hold 30% In TotalEnergies' $27 Billion Iraqi Project

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Understanding Peak Oil: What It Is And Why It Matters
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com