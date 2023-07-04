Flurry Of Activism Hits Energy Companies

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 71.00 +1.21 +1.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 4 hours 76.25 +1.60 +2.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.79 +1.65 +2.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 2.748 +0.039 +1.44%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.511 +0.049 +1.98%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 1 min 76.14 +1.80 +2.42%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 70.99 -0.85 -1.18%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.511 +0.049 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 5 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 582 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 5 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 1 min 76.14 +1.80 +2.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 35 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.39 +0.78 +1.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 72.79 +0.78 +1.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.04 +0.78 +1.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 68.19 +0.78 +1.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 64.89 +0.78 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 64.89 +0.78 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 66.19 +0.78 +1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 75.14 +0.78 +1.05%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 64.49 +0.78 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 61.00 +1.00 +1.67%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

FAA Permits "Limited" Flight Operations For SpaceX-Backed Flying Cars

Bulls And Bears Face Off As Copper Outlook Flashes Mixed Signals

Bulls And Bears Face Off As Copper Outlook Flashes Mixed Signals

The outlook for copper futures…

Code Language Limitations: The Achilles’ Heel Of Autonomous Vehicles

Code Language Limitations: The Achilles’ Heel Of Autonomous Vehicles

Autonomous vehicles, hindered by the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Flurry Of Activism Hits Energy Companies

By City A.M - Jul 04, 2023, 2:30 PM CDT

ShellBP and Barclays have felt the wrath of activist investors this year as corporate pressure campaigns are launched in record numbers across Europe, new research shows.

The number of activist campaigns in Europe has climbed each month this year to a total of 25 campaigns by May, fuelled by a spike in environmental campaigns calling for more ambitious action, according to research from Alvarez & Marsal.

Malcolm McKenzie, a managing director at A&M, said campaigns were likely to continue to rise this year as uncertainty in the market eases in the second half of the year.

Environmental campaigners have been pushing firms to back more ambitious climate change policies, with green campaigns accounting for 12 per cent of all activist campaigns in 2023, compared to just four per cent in 2019.

Energy giants BP and Shell are among the big UK businesses to have faced shareholder revolts as more ethically-conscious investors piled pressure on boards for change.

Shell came under fire from pension funds to strengthen its goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions at its AGM in May, while BP faced a rival climate proposal from agitator Follow This.

For the first time, there are more than 100 major funds using activist tactics across Europe, A&M found.

ShareAction separately rounded up a group of a coalition of 15 investors worth £2.37 trillion to press companies to take decisive action this AGM season to protect their lowest paid workers.

Elsewhere this year, Wagamama and Frankie & Benny’s owner The Restaurant Group was hit by a shareholder revolt over the £792,000 pay package handed to chief executive Andy Hornby. Activist fund manager Oasis Management protested against the “unpalatable” pay after four years of deep losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flurry of activism is likely to continue throughout the year and into 2024, A&M said.

The firm said there are at least 140 European companies at higher risk of shareholder revolts unless they urgently address their own performance.

By Charlie Conchie via CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Trans Mountain Pipeline Unlikely To Ship Canadian Oil To Asia

Next Post

FAA Permits "Limited" Flight Operations For SpaceX-Backed Flying Cars

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com