  Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month
  Florida Gets An Oil Drilling Pass
  Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles
  EIA Boosts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2018 By 100,000 Bpd
  Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field
  Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy
  Norway's Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist
  China Nears 2016 Carbon Emissions Target
  Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran
  Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm
  Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case
  Libyan Oil Company Calls For Reopening Of Ras Lanuf Refinery
  Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers
  Exxon Treats Guyana To 6th Offshore Discovery Since 2015
  Canadian Crude Oil Exports Decline On Keystone Pipeline Leaks
  Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan
  Oil Price Rise Not Enough: Angola Ditches U.S. Dollar Peg
  China To "Deal Seriously" With Violators Of Oil Sanctions On North Korea
  Toshiba Dumps Westinghouse For $4.6B
  Aramco Takes Big Step Toward IPO
  Oil And Gas Run Low As East Coast Sees Record Snowfall
  New Mexico Is Now Third-Largest U.S. Oil Producer
  U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones
  New Report Spots Inconsistencies In Obama Oil & Gas Testing Approvals
  U.S. Firms Interested In Boosting Oil, Gas Presence In Iraq
  Norway Wins Lawsuit Over Arctic Oil Drilling
  Tesla Share Prices Takes A Hit After Another Model 3 Delay
  Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories
  Gas Pipeline Fire Causes Blackouts In Nigeria
  Sunoco's Mariner East 2 Pipeline Gets A Halt Construction Order
  Gazprom Gas Exports Rise To Record High In 2017
  Hong Kong Ship Seized By South Korea Carried Bunker Fuel
  Dominion Energy, SCANA To Merge In $7.9B All-Stock Deal
  China Bans Sales Of Fuel Inefficient Cars

Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month

Florida Gets An Oil Drilling Pass

By Irina Slav - Jan 10, 2018, 9:30 AM CST Florida coast

Florida will be exempt from the Trump administration’s new offshore drilling plans—a decision made after the state’s governor pleaded with Washington that it be excluded from future drilling leases because of its heavy dependence on coastal tourism.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said, “I support the governor’s position that Florida is unique and its coasts are heavily reliant on tourism as an economic driver. As a result of discussion with Governor (Rick) Scott and his leadership, I am removing Florida from consideration for any new oil and gas platforms.”

It is likely that other coastal states could follow Governor Scott’s example now, after voicing their opposition to the administration’s plan to open up most of the U.S. continental shelf to oil and gas drilling. Environmental organizations and tourist industry groups have also voiced opposition to the plan.

Indeed, under the new National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program for the period 2019 to 2024, some 90 percent of the outer U.S. shelf is set to be opened up to drillers as part of President Trump’s strategy for energy independence and dominance. The figure compares with an Obama ban on drilling that covered 94 percent of the shelf.

Besides Florida, the Interior Department, which is in charge of the lease program, excluded from the total a section in the eastern Gulf of Mexico that drillers have been interested in exploring—but not the whole eastern part, where the Department of Defense holds military exercises and has expressed concern about the opening up of part of the area for drilling.

Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration estimated that U.S. crude oil production could hit 11 million barrels daily by late 2019, overtaking both Saudi Arabia and Russia. This year, the EIA said, U.S. drillers could pump an average 10.3 million barrels per day, with growth this year seen at almost 2 million bpd, slowing down to 1.3 million bpd in 2019.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

