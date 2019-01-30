Floating LNG Projects May Have Peaked: Wood Mackenzie

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.44 +0.21 +0.39%
Brent Crude 2 hours 61.54 +0.34 +0.56%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.879 +0.025 +0.88%
Mars US 15 mins 59.18 +0.47 +0.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 +0.14 +0.24%
Urals 19 hours 59.75 +1.04 +1.77%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.57 +1.33 +2.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.57 +1.33 +2.28%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.48 +0.90 +1.44%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.21 +2.03 +3.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.879 +0.025 +0.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 60.79 +1.25 +2.10%
Murban 19 hours 62.39 +1.50 +2.46%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 54.58 +0.92 +1.71%
Basra Light 19 hours 62.60 +0.33 +0.53%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 62.32 +1.12 +1.83%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.48 +0.90 +1.44%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.48 +0.90 +1.44%
Girassol 19 hours 62.79 +0.97 +1.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 +0.14 +0.24%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 9 days 42.31 +1.32 +3.22%
Canadian Condensate 24 days 50.46 +1.32 +2.69%
Premium Synthetic 24 days 53.31 +1.32 +2.54%
Sweet Crude 9 days 51.01 +1.32 +2.66%
Peace Sour 9 days 47.86 +1.32 +2.84%
Peace Sour 9 days 47.86 +1.32 +2.84%
Light Sour Blend 9 days 50.56 +1.32 +2.68%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 days 52.81 +1.32 +2.56%
Central Alberta 9 days 48.31 +1.32 +2.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.57 +1.33 +2.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 50.75 +1.00 +2.01%
Giddings 19 hours 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.22 -1.78 -2.87%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 48.18 +0.92 +1.95%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 52.13 +0.92 +1.80%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 52.13 +0.92 +1.80%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 50.68 +0.92 +1.85%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +1.25 +2.96%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.01 +1.32 +2.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 8 minutes China To Deploy Nuke Detonator at Shale Deposit
  • 13 minutes U.S. is biggest importer of Venezuelan oil. What now?
  • 15 minutes Trade wars & European Investors: We're next!
  • 1 hour U.S. Oil & Gas can go to hell. Kamala Harris Backs Massive Government Expansion Into Energy & Healthcare
  • 45 mins 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 1 day Power And Hatred In One: UAE Accuses Qatar Of Banning Its Products, Files WTO Complaint
  • 1 day Tax Refunds Will Be Paid on Time Despite Shutdown, Mnuchin Says
  • 1 day Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 2 days Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 1 day No Break Of Middle East: Iranian Commander Threatens Israel's Destruction If It Attacks
  • 6 hours Terrorism and Bitcoins: Hamas Calls On Supporters to Donate to Group in Bitcoin
  • 2 days Blackouts in Australia
  • 2 days What will Saudi Arabia say? Booming Qatar-Turkey Trade To Hit $2 bn For 2018
  • 2 days Volvo's Self-Driving Car Venture Gets Nod To Test On Swedish Roads
  • 2 days Is Natural Gas Renewable? I say yes it is.
Germany’s Rush To Ditch Coal Is Great News For Norway

Germany’s Rush To Ditch Coal Is Great News For Norway

Germany’s plan to diversify away…

Philippines’ LNG Hopes Are Fading Fast

Philippines’ LNG Hopes Are Fading Fast

Another potential energy deal in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Floating LNG Projects May Have Peaked: Wood Mackenzie

By Irina Slav - Jan 30, 2019, 4:30 PM CST LNG terminal

Floating LNG projects may have peaked already amid intensifying competition in the liquefied natural gas space, a new report from Wood Mackenzie has suggested.

After the oil price collapse in 2014, floating LNG production projects were all the rage as the LNG market became oversaturated and prices tanked, with three of seven large-scale projects that got their final investment decision between 2015 and 2018 being for floating production and storage facilities, Wood Mac’s research analyst, Global LNG, Liam Kelleher said.

Since then, however, investors seem to have turned their attention towards higher-capacity onshore projects concentrated in the United States, with capex and operating costs being lower, Kelleher added.

“We expect this trend to continue, with high-capacity projects in the US, Russia, Qatar and Mozambique looking to take FID. The lack of economy of scale is likely to limit FLNG projects to small-scale and remote developments as it competes for buyers, financing and partners in a busy LNG marketplace,” the analyst said.

Not all is bleak on the FLNG front, however, according to Kelleher. If LNG producers manage to lower the costs of these projects, chances are this segment of the LNG industry could see a revival in the future.

On a global, scale, Wood Mackenzie said in an earlier report, this year could be a record year for LNG projects approved, with more than 60 mmtpa of capacity likely to reach final investment decision (FID). This will be well above the previous record of 45 mmtpa sanctioned in 2005 and triple the 21 mmtpa projects sanctioned last year.

“Frontrunners in the race to hit FID include the US$27 billion Arctic LNG-2 in Russia, at least one project in Mozambique and three in the US. Our picks in the US are Golden Pass, Calcasieu Pass and Sabine Pass Train 6,” the energy consultancy said in its 2019 outlook.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Maduro Signals Readiness To Negotiate With Venezuela Opposition

Next Post

Maduro Signals Readiness To Negotiate With Venezuela Opposition

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

 Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

 OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

Most Commented

Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

WoodMac: Demand For Oil In Transportation Sector To Peak In A Decade

 Alt text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report

 Alt text

Fears Of U.S. Shale Demise May Be Overblown
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com