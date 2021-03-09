Flight Shaming Triggers German Airline Lufthansa To Ditch Flights

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.66 -0.39 -0.60%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.11 -0.13 -0.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.637 -0.027 -1.01%
Graph down Mars US 13 hours 65.35 -1.04 -1.57%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 67.05 +4.90 +7.88%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.050 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 68.23 +4.60 +7.23%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 68.23 +4.60 +7.23%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 67.92 +0.23 +0.34%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 64.40 +5.16 +8.71%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.637 -0.027 -1.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 68.13 +1.60 +2.40%
Graph up Murban 1 day 68.87 +1.45 +2.15%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 65.84 +0.33 +0.50%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 68.14 -1.61 -2.31%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 68.46 +0.06 +0.09%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 67.92 +0.23 +0.34%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 67.92 +0.23 +0.34%
Chart Girassol 1 day 68.68 +0.26 +0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 67.05 +4.90 +7.88%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 54.26 +2.53 +4.89%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 53.65 -1.04 -1.90%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 64.05 -1.04 -1.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 65.45 -1.04 -1.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 62.65 -1.04 -1.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 61.75 -1.04 -1.66%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 61.75 -1.04 -1.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 62.75 -1.04 -1.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 66.55 -1.04 -1.54%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 61.75 -1.04 -1.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 68.23 +4.60 +7.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 61.50 -1.00 -1.60%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 55.25 -1.00 -1.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 67.05 +2.84 +4.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 59.00 -1.04 -1.73%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 62.95 -1.04 -1.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 62.95 -1.04 -1.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 61.50 -1.00 -1.60%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 56.25 +4.75 +9.22%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 72.48 +4.81 +7.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. This service is offered to you by OPCMarkets.

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 22 hours IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 11 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 2 hours Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 2 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 20 hours TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 2 hours ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 18 hours Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 2 days Texas Supply Chain Massacre
  • 16 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 4 days Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 4 days “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova

Breaking News:

Flight Shaming Triggers German Airline Lufthansa To Ditch Flights

The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables

The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables

The real problem behind Texas…

Energy Transition Leads To Higher Oil Prices, Metals Shortage

Energy Transition Leads To Higher Oil Prices, Metals Shortage

Booming demand for both industrial…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Flight Shaming Triggers German Airline Lufthansa To Ditch Flights

By Irina Slav - Mar 09, 2021, 9:30 AM CST

Germany’s official carrier Lufthansa has partnered with railway operator Deutsche Bahn to eliminate short-haul domestic flights to the airline’s Frankfurt hub and replace them with train journeys.

Lufthansa already has a network of cities serviced by the Deutsche Bahn Express Rail system, and now the airline will add five more to this network, including Hamburg, Berlin, and Bremen.

The move, DPA notes in a report on the news, comes in response to mounting pressure on airlines to reduce their carbon footprint.

The aviation industry accounts for just 2 percent of total global carbon dioxide emissions, but and its share in emissions from the transport industry is 12 percent. This doesn’t make the industry a top polluter in any way, but because it is a highly visible industry, it has attracted a lot of criticism that a couple of years ago spurred the so-called flight-shaming movement that has gathered quite a pace in Europe.

In fact, last month, a group of European aviation associations released a plan called “Destination 2050” with the aim to reduce the industry’s emission output to a net-zero by that year. The global aviation industry earlier set itself a target of reducing carbon emissions by half from 2005 levels by 2050.

Replacing short-haul flights with alternative modes of transportation is one way to reduce emissions from the aviation industry, but it is a limited way. As the Air Transport Action Group points out on its website, as much as 80 percent of emissions from air travel come from flights of over 1,500 km. For these flights, there are no practical alternatives, the ATAG says.

One way to reduce emissions from air travel is to use sustainable aviation fuels made from things like algae and waste cooking oil. According to the managing director of Airlines for Europe, Thomas Reynaert, SAFs account for 34 percent of the carbon emission reduction potential of the industry, second only to aircraft technology improvements.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Oil Refineries Still Down And Out After Freeze

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts
Huge Gasoline, Distillate Draws Outweigh Crude Oil Build

Huge Gasoline, Distillate Draws Outweigh Crude Oil Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

 Alt text

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com