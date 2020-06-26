ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 9 hours 38.49 -0.23 -0.59%
Graph down Brent Crude 8 hours 41.02 -0.03 -0.07%
Graph up Natural Gas 9 hours 1.495 +0.013 +0.88%
Graph up Mars US 8 hours 39.74 +0.12 +0.30%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 37.18 -2.67 -6.70%
Graph down Urals 1 day 41.75 -0.95 -2.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.46 -1.74 -4.22%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.46 -1.74 -4.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.67 -1.75 -4.94%
Chart Natural Gas 9 hours 1.495 +0.013 +0.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 40.54 -2.16 -5.06%
Graph down Murban 2 days 40.83 -2.03 -4.74%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.75 +0.37 +0.92%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.42 +0.71 +1.62%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 40.44 +0.49 +1.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 42.25 +0.26 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.18 -2.67 -6.70%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 7 hours 27.06 -0.59 -2.13%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 22 hours 35.22 +0.71 +2.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 22 hours 37.72 +0.71 +1.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 22 hours 39.12 +0.71 +1.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 22 hours 38.72 +0.71 +1.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 22 hours 33.72 +0.71 +2.15%
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 33.72 +0.71 +2.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 34.22 +0.71 +2.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 38.72 +0.71 +1.87%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 33.72 +0.71 +2.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.46 -1.74 -4.22%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 35.00 -0.25 -0.71%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 28.75 -0.25 -0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 41.94 -2.13 -4.83%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 32.44 -0.23 -0.70%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 36.39 -0.23 -0.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 36.39 -0.23 -0.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 35.00 -0.25 -0.71%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.00 -1.50 -4.92%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.36 -1.65 -3.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 4 hours Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 1 hour Biden came out of his basement today (Thursday) and said , "we have 120 Million deaths from Covid 19.
  • 7 hours The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 10 hours The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 7 hours DNC needs to replace Biden before it's too late. First it was mental acuity, now dragged into Flynn investigation scandal. Next it's China. .
  • 7 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 55 mins Silence on flood of Saudi oil
  • 1 min Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 23 hours Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 1 day See no evil as a cure
  • 11 hours Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 8 hours A shocking Zogby Analytics poll found a majority of voters believe presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is “in the early stages of dementia.”
  • 18 hours China To Boost Oil & Gas Exploration, As EU Prepares To Commit Suicide
  • 1 day Geopolitics of K-Pop Soft Power
  • 1 day In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?

Breaking News:

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

Oil Prices Slide As EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slide As EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Build

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

Three Companies That Are Bigger Than The Entire Oil & Gas Industry

Three Companies That Are Bigger Than The Entire Oil & Gas Industry

The U.S. oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 26, 2020, 5:30 PM CDT

The largest oil company in the United States is preparing to let go between 5% and 10% of its US-based employees subject to performance reviewed, anonymous sources told BNN Bloomberg.

Exxon’s job cuts will be characterized as performance-based, and not considered layoffs, technically speaking. Employees who are not subject to performance reviews will not be affected, the source said.

Exxon told Bloomberg in a statement that there was no specific reduction target.

Exxon has not been immune to the drastic effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the oil price war that has destroyed demand for crude oil and eaten into profit margins for that reduced demand, and it has attempted to tighten its belt in response.

In Q1, Exxon swung to a $640 million loss—its first loss in a decade after a $2.9 billion market-related charge. It also cut 2020 capex by a staggering $10 billion—a 30% cut. It has also cut its production from the Liza field in Guyana, although that was related to the risk of excessive flaring and not the coronavirus or prices.

In addition to offloading some lower-performing employees, the oil giant is preparing to rid itself of its UK North Sea assets, for which it can no longer expect as much money thanks to the downturn.

The news comes as Minnesota and D.C. launch climate-related lawsuits against Exxon—and others--alleging that they have deceived oil consumers for years about the effects of climate change, and about their role in causing climate change.

Exxon, headquartered in Irving, Texas, employed nearly 75,000 people globally at the end of 2019.

Shares in Exxon fell on Friday by 3.43% by 4:11 pm EDT, to $43.62.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Restart Production As Prices Recover

 Alt text

The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com