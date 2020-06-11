Exxon Prepares To Unload North Sea Assets

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 35.75 -0.59 -1.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 38.55 -3.18 -7.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.815 +0.002 +0.11%
Graph down Mars US 29 mins 36.54 -3.71 -9.22%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 40.75 +0.20 +0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 37.86 -1.91 -4.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 34.43 +0.46 +1.35%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.815 +0.002 +0.11%
Graph down Marine 19 hours 41.07 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 41.25 -0.26 -0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 34.10 -1.99 -5.51%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 41.74 -2.67 -6.01%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 38.49 -1.74 -4.33%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 37.86 -1.91 -4.80%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 37.86 -1.91 -4.80%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 39.74 -2.03 -4.86%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 45 mins 25.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 36.10 +0.66 +1.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 38.60 +0.66 +1.74%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 40.00 +0.66 +1.68%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 39.60 +0.66 +1.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 35.10 +0.66 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 39.60 +0.66 +1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 32.75 -3.25 -9.03%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 26.50 -3.25 -10.92%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 41.13 -1.13 -2.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 30.29 -3.26 -9.72%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 34.24 -3.26 -8.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 34.24 -3.26 -8.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 32.75 -3.25 -9.03%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 29.25 +0.75 +2.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.18 +0.66 +1.55%
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Exxon Prepares To Unload North Sea Assets

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 11, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT

ExxonMobil is considering moving forward with its sale of some North Sea assets after months of delays, industry and banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The sale, with the potential to generate as much as $2 billion, was initially discussed in August last year. It represents a total exit from the UK North Sea for the oil major, who has operated in that area for more than fifty years.

But low oil prices kept the deal on the backburner for months. Now that $2 billion potential is considerably less, with oil prices trading at a bit more than half what they were at the beginning of the year. Today, according to Reuters sources, the assets may be worth as little as $1 billion.

The sources said Exxon is quietly gauging interest in the assets prior to making any decisions about the sale.

The exodus from the North Sea includes Marathon Oil, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron.

The sale is part of Exxon’s broader divestment project that calls for asset sales to the tune of $25 billion as the oil giant tries to focus on the Permian Basin and in its latest hotspot, Guyana, where it has had several successes in the last year.

The low oil prices and extreme volatility in the oil markets may make it difficult for Exxon to find willing buyers at any price, as many oil producers are cutting costs themselves.

But Exxon’s sale may be more critical than ever after it posted its first quarterly loss in more than 30 years for Q1 2020 when it posted a loss of $610 million compared from a profit of $2.4 billion in Q1 2019.

Analysts have criticized the oil major in recent years for overpaying for XTO Energy, getting squeezed out of Russia’s Arctic, and for flopping with its Canadian oilsands adventure.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

