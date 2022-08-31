ExxonMobil Readies Lawsuit Against Russia Over Megaproject Exit

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 89.98 -1.66 -1.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 96.50 -2.81 -2.83%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 98.56 -1.26 -1.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.155 +0.113 +1.25%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.599 -0.095 -3.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 101.2 +0.50 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.4 +1.56 +1.49%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 89.89 -5.22 -5.49%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.599 -0.095 -3.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 102.6 +2.65 +2.65%
Graph up Murban 2 days 103.6 +1.98 +1.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 97.80 +0.23 +0.24%
Graph down Basra Light 275 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 99.16 +0.37 +0.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 101.2 +0.50 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 101.2 +0.50 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 2 days 101.4 +0.48 +0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.4 +1.56 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.04 -5.19 -6.81%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 77.54 -5.37 -6.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 93.79 -5.37 -5.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 92.04 -5.37 -5.51%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 89.94 -5.37 -5.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 87.09 -5.37 -5.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 87.09 -5.37 -5.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 89.19 -5.37 -5.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 92.74 -5.37 -5.47%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 87.39 -5.37 -5.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.00 -5.50 -5.88%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 81.75 -5.50 -6.30%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 108.6 +3.60 +3.43%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 91.62 -1.65 -1.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 88.12 -1.13 -1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 88.12 -1.13 -1.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.00 -5.50 -5.88%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Wind droughts
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 22 hours Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Italian Oil Major Becomes Victim Of Ransomware Attack

Saudi Arabia Is Determined Not To Waste This Oil Boom

Saudi Arabia Is Determined Not To Waste This Oil Boom

Saudi Arabia appears to have…

Oil Sinks By 3% As Economic Slowdown Fears Weigh On Market

Oil Sinks By 3% As Economic Slowdown Fears Weigh On Market

After posting their biggest daily…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

ExxonMobil Readies Lawsuit Against Russia Over Megaproject Exit

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 31, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

ExxonMobil could sue the Russian government over a decree from Vladimir Putin blocking the supermajor’s announced withdrawal from a massive oil project in Russia, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. 

Exxon has already notified Russian authorities it could pursue legal action unless Russia allows the U.S. oil and gas giant to exit the Sakhalin-1 joint venture. 

In the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Exxon said it would quit the Sakhalin-1 oil project in Russia. The company noted that it would not be making new investments in Russia, either, and added that the process of discontinuing operations would be coordinated with its co-owners in the consortium. 

The Sakhalin-1 project was managed by Exxon on behalf of its partners in the consortium, which include Japanese Sodeco, India’s ONGC Videsh, and Russia’s oil giant Rosneft.

More recently, Exxon has said it is in the process of transferring the 30% stake “to another party.” 

However, in early August, Putin signed a new decree with which Russia banned companies from what it considers “unfriendly” countries from selling stakes in key energy projects and oil and gas production sharing agreements by the end of the year. 

Exxon has subsequently sent a notice of difference to the Russian federal government, which launches a period of possible remedy in commercial contracts before going to court, Exxon’s spokesman Casey Norton told the Journal. 

Related: Oil Prices Continue To Fall As China Renews Covid Lockdowns

Rosneft, for its part, said that the matter could be resolved if normal production activities at Sakhalin-1 are restored. 

“The return to normal production activities of the Sakhalin-1 project could create the necessary conditions for resolving all contentious issues,” a representative for Rosneft told the Journal.

For another Russian project, Sakhalin-2, Putin ordered in July that a newly-created state Russian company take over the rights and obligations of Sakhalin Energy Investment Co., the joint venture running the project. 

In August, the Russian government gave Sakhalin-2 minority foreign investors – Shell, and Japan’s Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi – one month to claim their stakes in a new entity that will replace the existing project. Shell has confirmed it is looking at ways to exit the project. The Japanese companies are expected to keep their stakes, Japan’s Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda has said, as carried by Reuters.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Markets On Edge As Fed Signals More Rate Hikes To Come

Next Post

Oil Markets On Edge As Fed Signals More Rate Hikes To Come

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

OPEC+ To Boost Production Target By 100,000 Bpd In September
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com