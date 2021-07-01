Exxon Sting Reveals Black Book Of Senators

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.32 +1.85 +2.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.93 +1.31 +1.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.637 -0.013 -0.36%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.154 +0.026 +1.22%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.257 +0.015 +0.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.12 +0.38 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.12 +0.38 +0.52%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.60 +0.26 +0.35%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 71.47 +0.34 +0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.257 +0.015 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 2 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.60 +0.26 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.62 +0.47 +0.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 58.57 +0.49 +0.84%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 72.47 +0.49 +0.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 73.87 +0.49 +0.67%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 68.97 +0.49 +0.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 66.47 +0.49 +0.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 66.47 +0.49 +0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 68.82 +0.49 +0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 72.57 +0.49 +0.68%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 66.72 +0.49 +0.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.12 +0.38 +0.52%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.50 +0.50 +0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.10 +0.51 +0.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.42 +0.49 +0.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.37 +0.49 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.37 +0.49 +0.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.75 +0.50 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.56 +0.56 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 8 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 10 hours Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 20 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 23 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 15 hours CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 2 days ?Short Squeeze in Natural Gas? $3.40 could see shorts unloading massively- FXEmpire Christopher Lewis
  • 4 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants

Breaking News:

Angola Debt To Oil Field Operators Swells To $1 Billion

Oil Prices Continue To Climbs Despite Resistance

Oil Prices Continue To Climbs Despite Resistance

Oil prices are on course…

The 3 Hottest Electric Vehicle Stocks For 2021

The 3 Hottest Electric Vehicle Stocks For 2021

The electric vehicle boom has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Sting Reveals Black Book Of Senators

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 01, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

A Greenpeace sting has had an Exxon lobbyist expose the names of 11 Senators he said were crucial for the supermajor’s lobbying efforts.

The names include both Republicans and Democrats, including Senator Joe Manchin, who represents gas-producing West Virginia and is chair of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, whom the lobbyist called “kingmaker” when it comes to lobbying efforts in Congress.

The list also includes Senator John Barrasso from Wyoming, a top Republican representative on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito, also from West Virginia.

Further, the Exxon lobbyist, Keith McCoy, discussed the issue of carbon tax that the company publicly supports but, according to his comments, is privately aware will not be particularly popular among businesses.

“I will tell you, there is not an appetite for a carbon tax. It is a non-starter. Nobody is going to propose a tax on all Americans,” he said, as quoted by Yahoo Finance. “And the cynical side of me says, 'Yeah, we kind of know that. But it gives us a talking point. We can say, 'Well, what is ExxonMobil for? Well, we’re for a carbon tax.'”

In response to the news, Exxon issued a statement that said, “Comments made by the individuals in no way represent the company’s position on a variety of issues, including climate policy and our firm commitment that carbon pricing is important to addressing climate change. The individuals interviewed were never involved in developing the company’s policy positions on the issues discussed.”

“We condemn the statements and are deeply apologetic for them, including comments regarding interactions with elected officials. They are entirely inconsistent with the way we expect our people to conduct themselves. We were shocked by these interviews and stand by our commitments to working on finding solutions to climate change,” the company also said. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC+ May Discuss Extending Oil Production Pact Beyond April 2022

Next Post

Nio Defies Semiconductor Shortage With Blowout Delivery Report

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com