Exxon Signs Up For Germany LNG Project

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.57 +0.44 +0.83%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.52 +0.43 +0.70%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.052 +0.054 +1.80%
Mars US 22 hours 57.48 +0.36 +0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.22 -0.30 -0.50%
Urals 2 days 58.84 -1.29 -2.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.94 +0.40 +0.66%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.94 +0.40 +0.66%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.27 -0.06 -0.10%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.59 -0.07 -0.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.052 +0.054 +1.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.35 -0.62 -1.02%
Murban 2 days 61.77 -0.82 -1.31%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.56 -0.03 -0.06%
Basra Light 2 days 62.42 +0.39 +0.63%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.04 +0.09 +0.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.27 -0.06 -0.10%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.27 -0.06 -0.10%
Girassol 2 days 61.52 -0.14 -0.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.22 -0.30 -0.50%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.33 +0.39 +0.93%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 42.13 +0.51 +1.23%
Canadian Condensate 19 days 50.28 +0.51 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 19 days 53.13 +0.51 +0.97%
Sweet Crude 4 days 50.83 +0.51 +1.01%
Peace Sour 4 days 47.68 +0.51 +1.08%
Peace Sour 4 days 47.68 +0.51 +1.08%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 50.38 +0.51 +1.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 52.63 +0.51 +0.98%
Central Alberta 4 days 48.13 +0.51 +1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.94 +0.40 +0.66%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.50 +0.25 +0.51%
Giddings 2 days 43.25 +0.25 +0.58%
ANS West Coast 4 days 61.68 -0.99 -1.58%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.08 +0.51 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.03 +0.51 +1.01%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.03 +0.51 +1.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.58 +0.51 +1.04%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +0.75 +1.75%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.83 +0.51 +0.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 8 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 14 minutes Oil prices forecast
  • 17 minutes Russian Message: Oil Price War With U.S. Would Be Too Costly
  • 6 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 5 hours Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 6 hours Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 20 hours Lost In Space: NASA’s Storm-Silenced Rover Marks 15th Anniversary On Mars
  • 6 hours Robots Serve Up Food And Fun In Budapest Cafe
  • 6 hours Turkey's Erdogan Wants Syria 'Safe Zone' In Place Within Months
  • 14 hours How the U.S. Could Lose a Tech Cold War
  • 4 mins Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 11 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 6 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 17 hours Chinese FDI in U.S. Drops 90%: America's Clueless Tech Entrepreneurs
  • 1 day UK, Stay in EU, Says Tusk
  • 2 hours Emissions from wear of brakes and tyres likely to be higher in supposedly clean vehicles, experts warn

Breaking News:

Exxon Signs Up For Germany LNG Project

Libya’s Oil Future Depends On This Huge Oil Field

Libya’s Oil Future Depends On This Huge Oil Field

Libya’s oil future hinges on…

Canadian Heavy Crude Producers Find New Ways To Ship Oil

Canadian Heavy Crude Producers Find New Ways To Ship Oil

Canadian heavy crude and bitumen…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Signs Up For Germany LNG Project

By Irina Slav - Jan 25, 2019, 2:00 PM CST LNG carrier

Exxon has inked a preliminary agreement with Germany Uniper for future LNG supplies to a new import terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Reuters reports, citing the German company.

The Wilhelmshaven project is Germany’s first LNG terminal. It will consist of floating storage and regasification facilities and has already attracted the interest of several LNG suppliers, including the United States and Qatar. It will have a capacity of 10 billion cu m of natural gas annually.

Exxon has signed up for a portion of the regasification capacity at Wilhelmshaven.

“The heads of agreement (a non-binding draft) is an important step towards the realisation of the Wilhelmshaven floating storage and regasification (FSRU) project,” Reuters quoted Uniper’s chief commercial officer, Keith Martin, as saying. The official added that “The FSRU will provide LNG companies from the United States, but also other countries from around the world, with the opportunity to deliver LNG into the German and European markets.”

The project will be financed and operated by Japanese Mitsui OSK Lines, which Uniper contracted for the job last December.

The German energy major is at the same time member of the consortium building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia, which has caused opposition from the Baltic States and Poland, along with Ukraine on the grounds more Russian gas coming into Europe will strengthen Moscow’s political influence on the continent.

Washington officials have been vocal in their opposition as well, citing European national security concerns, but their stance has been perceived by some in European governments as a means of securing markets for growing U.S. LNG supply.

Exxon is one of the biggest players in this field, with stakes in various projects whose total capacity amounts to more than 65 million tons of the fuel that is growing increasingly popular, not just in Europe but in Asia as well.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Aramco To Build First Hydrogen Fueling Station

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Lower

Surprise Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Lower
Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

 Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

 Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

Most Commented

Alt text

The New Oil Order

 Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

WoodMac: Demand For Oil In Transportation Sector To Peak In A Decade

 Alt text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com