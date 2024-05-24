Exxon Signs Gas Exploration Deal With Algeria

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.27 -0.60 -0.78%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.76 -0.60 -0.74%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.07 -0.60 -0.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.676 +0.019 +0.72%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.453 -0.016 -0.66%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.81 -0.87 -1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.27 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Mars US 203 days 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.453 -0.016 -0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.98 -1.00 -1.19%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.60 -0.84 -0.99%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.37 -1.10 -1.38%
Graph down Basra Light 906 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 80.07 -0.90 -1.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 80.81 -0.87 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.81 -0.87 -1.07%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.51 -0.81 -0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.27 -0.31 -0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 359 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 63.67 -0.70 -1.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 79.02 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 77.27 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 73.37 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 73.12 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 80.07 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 70.47 -0.70 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.80 -1.69 -2.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 84.35 -1.04 -1.22%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.80 -1.69 -2.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 -1.50 -1.98%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 -1.75 -2.52%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.89 -0.54 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 10 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 10 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 5 days A question...
  • 16 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Exxon Signs Gas Exploration Deal With Algeria

Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

The creation of two possible…

LNG Market Faces Disruption as Red Sea Closure Forces Risky Detours

LNG Market Faces Disruption as Red Sea Closure Forces Risky Detours

The LNG market will remain…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Signs Gas Exploration Deal With Algeria

By Irina Slav - May 24, 2024, 4:00 AM CDT

Exxon has signed a deal with the Algerian government for exploration at two natural gas fields in the North African country.

The supermajor, in partnership with Algeria’s state energy firm Sonatrach, will "study the existing opportunities to develop the hydrocarbon resources in the Ahnet basin and the Gourara basin" in the southern part of the country, the New Arab reported.

Details about the amount of the investment were not disclosed by the companies. Information about the potential resources in the two basins was also not disclosed. The agreement is preliminary but it could become a firm commitment if exploration work yields positive results.

Algeria is a large natural gas producer and wants to become an even larger one. Talks about the participation of U.S. supermajors in this expansion emerged last year when the Wall Street Journal reported that Exxon and Chevron were in advanced talks on exploration and production deals in the North African nation.

By early 2024, there was still no news of a deal but it appears that now talks have finally produced a result with one of the U.S. supermajors.

Algeria holds huge conventional natural gas reserves, and it is also estimated to have the third–largest shale gas reserves in the world after China and Argentina.

Most of Algeria’s gas exports are heading to Europe, which is increasingly betting on Africa to import large volumes of pipeline gas and LNG to replace pipeline gas supply from Russia, which was Europe’s top gas supplier before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Italy’s energy major, Eni, has been particularly active in securing more natural gas supply for Europe from Africa and has fast-tracked projects in Africa to meet Europe’s gas demand in the absence of Russian pipeline deliveries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, the biggest LNG import terminal, in the UK, secured a 10-year gas supply deal with Algeria’s Sonatrach.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Set for Another Weekly Loss as Traders Focus on U.S. Interest Rates

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com