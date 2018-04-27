Uruguay’s First Oil Auction In 7 Years Fails To Attract Any Bids

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 6 hours 67.97 -0.22 -0.32%
Brent Crude 5 hours 73.79 -0.09 -0.12%
Natural Gas 6 hours 2.771 -0.068 -2.40%
Mars US 5 hours 67.97 +0.08 +0.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.00 +0.50 +0.71%
Urals 22 hours 70.64 -0.15 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.68 +0.18 +0.25%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.68 +0.18 +0.25%
Bonny Light 22 hours 74.03 -0.10 -0.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.70 +0.61 +1.02%
Natural Gas 6 hours 2.771 -0.068 -2.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 70.38 +0.15 +0.21%
Murban 22 hours 73.63 +0.15 +0.20%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 68.68 -0.17 -0.25%
Basra Light 22 hours 71.36 -0.22 -0.31%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 73.81 -0.25 -0.34%
Bonny Light 22 hours 74.03 -0.10 -0.13%
Bonny Light 22 hours 74.03 -0.10 -0.13%
Girassol 22 hours 73.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.00 +0.50 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 49.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 48.19 +0.14 +0.29%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.39 +0.14 +0.21%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.29 +0.14 +0.21%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.09 +0.29 +0.50%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.19 -0.86 -1.51%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.19 -0.86 -1.51%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.19 +0.14 +0.23%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.94 -0.36 -0.58%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.19 +0.14 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.68 +0.18 +0.25%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 22 hours 58.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.71 +0.07 +0.10%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 62.05 -0.09 -0.14%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 66.00 -0.09 -0.14%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 66.00 -0.09 -0.14%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 64.55 -0.09 -0.14%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.95 +0.05 +0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 13 hours What will happen with Venezuela's oil sector? Privatization needed?
  • 1 day Shell and Total Results Buoyed By Higher Oil Prices. Results From Exxon And Chevron Are Expected On Friday
  • 10 hours US Consumer Sentiment Falls Less Than Feared
  • 2 hours Tesla Board to Give Musk the Boot?
  • 11 hours North and South Korea talks and implications
  • 13 hours Can Saudi Arabia Afford Vision 2030?
  • 10 hours Exxon Reports Quarterly Profit of $4.65bn On Rising Crude Oil Price
  • 1 day Comprehensive List of Factors that affect crude oil price
  • 1 day Autobots Roll Out! - Transforming Robot Unveiled In Japan
  • 11 hours Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall
  • 9 hours Large-Cap Oil Earnings: What to Watch
  • 2 hours Wind, solar deliver stunning 98 percent of new U.S. power capacity in January, February
  • 1 day Yemen's Rebels Step Up Attacks on Aramco Oil Facilities
  • 9 hours Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??
  • 1 day FirstEnergy Solution files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
  • 1 hour Bad News For The Climate: Coal Burning, And Carbon Emissions, Are On The Rise Again

Breaking News:

Uruguay’s First Oil Auction In 7 Years Fails To Attract Any Bids

Will Higher Oil Prices Boost The Global Economy?

Will Higher Oil Prices Boost The Global Economy?

As oil prices continue to…

The Hottest Commodity This Year

The Hottest Commodity This Year

Humanity is facing a looming…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Uruguay’s First Oil Auction In 7 Years Fails To Attract Any Bids

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 27, 2018, 8:00 PM CDT offshore rig

Uruguay’s first oil auction in seven years that had offered 17 offshore blocks didn’t attract any bids by the April 26 deadline, Uruguay’s state-run oil company ANCAP said.

Although two companies submitted documents to qualify for the Round 3 oil auction in Uruguay’s offshore, none of them expressed further interest by filing offers, ANCAP said in a statement after the deadline expired on Thursday. Those two companies were London-listed Tullow Oil and AziLat Petroleum, a South America-focused oil and gas exploration company. Tullow Oil is currently operator of the offshore Area 15, which it won in the previous round 2, and its partners in that block are Norway’s Statoil and Japan’s Inpex.

Uruguay will consider whether to amend its contract awarding system to adapt it to the current market conditions, ANCAP said.

According to a source at ANCAP who spoke to Reuters, Uruguay’s government could sweeten the terms of the contracts to attract interest in a possible auction to be held in 2019.

The latest auction was the first in Uruguay’s history that an oil bidding round has been deserted, Reuters notes.

While exploration interest offshore Latin America has recently revived—led by Brazil’s promising pre-salt layer—interest in neighboring Uruguay’s offshore has faded after the companies that had won blocks in the previous two rounds haven’t yet made significant oil discoveries.

Related: Oil Markets React Stoically To Rising Rig Count

Many Latin American countries have changed regulations to welcome foreign capital to their oil sectors, and now those countries combined are set to hold this year the highest number of oil auctions in history, aiming to attract international companies to bid on a total of 1,100 oil and gas blocks.

This year Brazil is planning to host yet another large offshore auction, following last month’s auction in which ExxonMobil snapped up eight exploration blocks, leading Big Oil’s aggressive move on acreage next to the coveted pre-salt layer. The bidding resulted in record-high signature bonus proceeds for the government, as oil majors were eager to get into the area ahead of presidential elections later this year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Exxon Q1 Earnings Miss Despite Oil Price Rally

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com