Exxon Launches New Unit At Beaumont Refinery

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.11 -0.50 -0.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.52 -0.47 -0.55%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.88 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.137 -0.018 -0.84%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.809 -0.011 -0.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.85 +0.40 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.85 +0.40 +0.49%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.57 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 +0.66 +0.78%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 79.26 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.809 -0.011 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.16 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.30 +0.09 +0.10%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.93 +0.15 +0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 492 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.77 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.57 -0.16 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.57 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.09 +0.87 +1.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 +0.66 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 65.78 -0.19 -0.29%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 59.36 -0.10 -0.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 82.76 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 81.01 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 78.16 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 76.16 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 85.11 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 74.46 -0.10 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.85 +0.40 +0.49%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.25 +0.50 +0.65%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.00 +0.50 +0.71%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.24 +0.29 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.19 +0.29 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.19 +0.29 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 +0.50 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 36 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 23 hours Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 24 hours What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 8 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 2 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 9 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Exxon Launches New Unit At Beaumont Refinery

Explaining The Kurdistan Oil Outage

Explaining The Kurdistan Oil Outage

The Kurdistan oil outage has…

Steel Buyers Brace For A Bumpy 2023

Steel Buyers Brace For A Bumpy 2023

Steel buyers need to prepare…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Launches New Unit At Beaumont Refinery

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 06, 2023, 2:38 AM CDT

Exxon this week started a new crude oil distillation unit at its Beaumont refinery, boosting its daily capacity to almost 620,000 bpd.

This makes the Beaumont facility the second-largest refinery in the United States after Aramco’s Motiva, Reuters reported.

The new unit itself will have a capacity of 250,000 barrels of crude daily and will process light crude from the Permian.

A refinery expansion is a rarity in the United States where the trend in recent years has been to close refineries or convert them to biofuel production plants.

Since 2020, the United States’ total refining capacity has declined by as much as 1 million barrels daily due to seven refinery shutdowns, including facilities operated by Philips 66, Shell, and Marathon Petroleum.

This has crimped fuel production and contributed to a major draw in U.S. distillate stocks over the past year or so. Now, refining capacity is due for deeper cuts—luckily only temporarily.

Last year, as oil prices soared and fuel prices followed, many refineries did not shut down for regular maintenance, eager to take advantage of higher margins. This year, however, maintenance is a must, so there will be twice as many seasonal refinery closures in the U.S. as usual, Reuters reported in January.

Calculations showed that at least 15 refineries would have to shut down for between two and 11 weeks over the first five months of the year.

The expansion of the Exxon refinery in Beaumont will expand U.S. refining capacity considerably but this will also be only temporary. Later in the year, Lyondell Basell will close a refinery in Houston, basically offsetting the Exxon expansion. The Lyondell facility has a capacity of over 260,000 bpd.

Meanwhile, outside the U.S., some 2 million bpd in new refining capacity is due to come on stream this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Another Commodity Trader Reports Record Profits In 2022

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Understanding Peak Oil: What It Is And Why It Matters
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com