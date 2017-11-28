Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 45 mins 57.75 -0.36 -0.62%
Brent Crude 12 mins 62.95 -0.43 -0.68%
Natural Gas 45 mins 3.128 +0.111 +3.68%
Mars US 24 mins 60.09 -0.12 -0.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.51 -0.13 -0.21%
Urals 2 days 60.92 +0.16 +0.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.23 -0.84 -1.29%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.40 -0.24 -0.38%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.86 +0.24 +0.45%
Marine 2 days 61.03 -0.20 -0.33%
Murban 2 days 63.68 -0.15 -0.23%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.06 -0.35 -0.58%
Basra Light 7 days 58.48 +0.54 +0.93%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.90 -0.37 -0.58%
Girassol 2 days 63.15 -0.24 -0.38%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.01 +0.38 +0.94%
Western Canadian Select 46 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 46 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 46 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 46 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 46 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 46 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 46 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 46 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.75 -0.75 -1.35%
Giddings 2 days 48.50 -0.75 -1.52%
ANS West Coast 7 days 63.93 +0.92 +1.46%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.06 -0.84 -1.59%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.01 -0.84 -1.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.56 -0.84 -1.52%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 -1.00 -2.03%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.56 -0.84 -1.27%
All Charts
Exxon Inaugurates 150,000 BPD Offshore Field In Canada

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Nov 28, 2017, 2:30 PM CST Offshore

Exxon Mobil inaugurated the Hebron field in Canada’s Newfoundland this week, just as OPEC gears up to announce extended cuts at its quarterly conference in Vienna at the end of the month, according to a new report by Bloomberg.

The field will produce 150,000 barrels of oil per day at its peak – filling a supertanker worth of oil every couple of weeks. Exxon owns a 35.5 percent of shares in Hebron and Chevron, Suncor, Statoil and Nalcor hold stakes as well.

"I'd like to acknowledge the co-venturers and the operator, ExxonMobil Canada for bringing this project on line safely and ahead of schedule," Steve Williams, Suncor president and chief executive officer said in an official statement. "Hebron is a significant addition to our profitable offshore portfolio. It maintains Suncor's position as the only company with ownership in all major producing assets off the East Coast of Canada.”

The offshore field sits 350 kilometers away from St. John’s the capital city of the province.

Canada, along with its southern neighbor, is famously not part of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which has systematically reduced its output since the beginning of the year. A majority of Canadian crude is bought by the United States and transferred through a network of pipelines linking the two countries.

Related: The Oil Information Cartel Is (Finally) Broken

Mexico is another key crude supplier for the U.S., but this non-OPEC Latin country is working with OPEC to end the oil supply glut, although its contributions are small.

The bloc is expected to extend the output reduction agreement past March, with some commentators speculating that new nations could become involved, causing the total cuts to dig deeper. New shale output from Canada and the U.S. works against the bloc’s efforts, causing three years of low oil prices to persist.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

