Exxon Guyana Well Hits 120,000 Bpd Milestone

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 46.94 -1.03 -2.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 50.03 -0.88 -1.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.801 +0.096 +3.55%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 48.57 -1.27 -2.55%
Graph up Opec Basket 6 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.22 +2.62 +6.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 49.69 -1.00 -1.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 49.69 -1.00 -1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 49.60 -2.14 -4.14%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 46.25 -1.25 -2.63%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.801 +0.096 +3.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 50.32 -0.73 -1.43%
Graph down Murban 2 days 50.61 -0.61 -1.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 47.64 -1.93 -3.89%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 52.30 -0.96 -1.80%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 49.87 -1.98 -3.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 49.60 -2.14 -4.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 49.60 -2.14 -4.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 51.15 -2.14 -4.02%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 30 days 33.26 -1.23 -3.57%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 33.92 -0.87 -2.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 46.97 -1.27 -2.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 48.37 -1.27 -2.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 42.27 -1.27 -2.92%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 40.72 -1.27 -3.02%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 40.72 -1.27 -3.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 42.07 -1.27 -2.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 43.82 -1.27 -2.82%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 40.72 -1.27 -3.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 49.69 -1.00 -1.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 44.25 -0.75 -1.67%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 38.00 -0.75 -1.94%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 52.10 +0.49 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 41.69 -0.62 -1.47%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 45.64 -0.62 -1.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 45.64 -0.62 -1.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 44.25 -0.75 -1.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 38.00 -1.25 -3.18%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 52.73 -1.26 -2.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 17 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 6 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 hours CIA Death Squads
  • 22 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 3 hours WSJ: How South Korea Successfully Managed Coronavirus (9/25/20)
  • 6 hours Should Trump pardon Julian Assange ? How about Snowden ?
  • 2 days CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity
  • 17 hours Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 17 hours “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th

Breaking News:

Norway’s Supreme Court Rejects Green Groups’ Challenge To Arctic Oil Drilling

America’s Key Oil Hub Sees Inventories Declining

America’s Key Oil Hub Sees Inventories Declining

The world’s largest onshore oil…

An Under-The-Radar Opportunity In LNG

An Under-The-Radar Opportunity In LNG

Natural gas production and liquefied…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Guyana Well Hits 120,000 Bpd Milestone

By Irina Slav - Dec 22, 2020, 10:30 AM CST

The Liza-1 well in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana is pumping oil at a rate of 120,000 barrels per day, Exxon has announced, in a belated achievement of its target for the well.

Argus quoted Exxon Guyana president Alistair Routledge as saying, "We are disappointed by the number of equipment issues experienced and that, because of these issues and Covid-19, commissioning of the gas injection system took longer than originally projected." It added the 120,000-bpd milestone was supposed to be reached a year ago.

Exxon, together with its partner in the Stabroek Block, Hess Corp, has made 18 discoveries there in less than five years, with a combined potential for producing up to 750,000 bpd of crude. Liza Phase 1, the first discovery, is already producing, and Liza Phase 2 should start producing in 2022, Exxon said, at a rate of 220,000 bpd.

The company also recently made the final investment decision on a third find—the Payara field, which should pump up to 220,000 bpd beginning in 2024.

Guyana is a priority area of development for Exxon, the company said in a recent update on its plans for the future, even though it has not all been smooth sailing. Earlier this year, Exxon was forced to cut production at the Liza-1 well due to the risk of excessive gas flaring. Then, drilling in another offshore block in the area yielded disappointing results: the Tanager-1 well, in the Kaieteur Block, was declared non-commercial as a standalone development.

Exxon is also drilling offshore neighboring Suriname and has already made a discovery there, too. The hydrocarbons were discovered in the Sloanea-1 exploration well on Block 52, which is operated by Malaysia's Petronas with a 50-percent stake. Exxon holds the remaining 50-percent interest in the block. The companies are currently evaluating the potential of the discovery.

Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Issues Higher Oil Import Quotas For 2021

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm
Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Why The World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

Russia's Relentless Quest For Arctic Oil

 Alt text

Canada's Oil Industry Will Be Indispensable For Decades To Come
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com