Exxon CEO Insists on IRA Subsidies for Hydrogen Project

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 82.48 -0.24 -0.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.61 -0.28 -0.32%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.62 -0.35 -0.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.732 +0.029 +1.70%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.736 -0.021 -0.76%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.09 +1.62 +1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.09 +1.62 +1.94%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.74 +0.47 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 137 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.736 -0.021 -0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.18 +0.76 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.19 +0.91 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.91 -0.54 -0.65%
Graph down Basra Light 840 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.18 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.24 +1.18 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.74 +0.47 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 293 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 66.86 +1.58 +2.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 84.31 +1.58 +1.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 82.56 +1.58 +1.95%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 77.46 +1.58 +2.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 74.91 +1.58 +2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 74.91 +1.58 +2.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 74.41 +1.58 +2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 83.21 +1.58 +1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 74.81 +1.58 +2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.09 +1.62 +1.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 71.27 -0.22 -0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 84.69 +1.27 +1.52%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 76.37 -0.22 -0.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 77.75 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.25 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 84.73 +1.39 +1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 55 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 23 hours Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Exxon CEO Insists on IRA Subsidies for Hydrogen Project

Uzbekistan’s Black Shale Uranium Bonanza Draws International Interest

Uzbekistan’s Black Shale Uranium Bonanza Draws International Interest

Uzbekistan seeks to ramp up…

Forgotten Gas Reserves Could Be A Gamechanger For European Energy

Forgotten Gas Reserves Could Be A Gamechanger For European Energy

The geologist who helped develop…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon CEO Insists on IRA Subsidies for Hydrogen Project

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 19, 2024, 5:00 AM CDT

Exxon should be eligible for IRA incentives for a low-carbon hydrogen project expected to be the largest in the world. If it isn’t, the company will probably scrap it, chief executive Darren Woods told Bloomberg.

The current IRA distribution eligibility criteria single out only green hydrogen as eligible for federal financial support. Exxon’s project will produce so-called blue hydrogen, which is made from natural gas but involves carbon capture.

“If we find the regulation gets heavily influenced by the lobbying and what I would say is people trying to pick winners and losers then we won’t move forward with it,” Woods told Bloomberg at the CERAWeek conference.

“That would violate one of the fundamental principles which is just to focus on reducing emissions and let the market and the companies figure out how best to do that.”

The Inflation Reduction Act envisages subsidies of $3 per kilogram of green hydrogen, which is the most expensive form of producing the element. The IRA also envisages subsidies for other methods of producing hydrogen but substantially lower.

The company’s CEO echoed a warning made by Exxon earlier this year. In February, the company said it may not go ahead with the Baytown, Texas facility unless the federal government revises its incentive plan.

The plan is to build a facility that would produce 1 billion cubic feet of hydrogen per day, capturing 98% of the carbon emissions generated during the process. The facility could be up and running in three to four years—with incentives. It would also help reduce the emissions from Exxon’s Baytown refinery by as much as a third.

“We’re investing billions of dollars to reduce the carbon intensity of our natural gas,” Woods told Bloomberg. “Why would the regulation not give companies doing that any credit? That will basically instantly stop investments to reduce carbon intensity by the industry as a whole.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement

 Alt text

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens

 Alt text

How China Emerged as a Winner in the Shadow of the Ukraine War
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com