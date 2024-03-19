Bill Gates-Backed Firm to Start Building First U.S. Advanced Nuclear Reactor

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 82.86 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.98 +0.09 +0.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.05 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.746 +0.043 +2.52%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.742 -0.016 -0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.09 +1.62 +1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.09 +1.62 +1.94%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.74 +0.47 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 137 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.742 -0.016 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.18 +0.76 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.19 +0.91 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.91 -0.54 -0.65%
Graph down Basra Light 840 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.18 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.24 +1.18 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.74 +0.47 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 293 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 66.86 +1.58 +2.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 84.31 +1.58 +1.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 82.56 +1.58 +1.95%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 77.46 +1.58 +2.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 74.91 +1.58 +2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 74.91 +1.58 +2.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 74.41 +1.58 +2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 83.21 +1.58 +1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 74.81 +1.58 +2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.09 +1.62 +1.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 71.27 -0.22 -0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 84.69 +1.27 +1.52%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 76.37 -0.22 -0.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 77.75 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.25 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 84.73 +1.39 +1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 1 day Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

U.S. Aims to Restock Strategic Oil Reserves by Year-End

Reason Begins To Reassert Itself in EV Space

Reason Begins To Reassert Itself in EV Space

Slowly but surely, carmakers are…

Japan Looks To Buddy Up to Allies for LNG Supply Post-2030

Japan Looks To Buddy Up to Allies for LNG Supply Post-2030

With Japan looking to steer…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Bill Gates-Backed Firm to Start Building First U.S. Advanced Nuclear Reactor

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 19, 2024, 6:00 AM CDT

TerraPower, a company working on small-scale nuclear reactor development backed by Bill Gates, plans to begin construction on its next-generation nuclear reactor in the United States as soon as June, TerraPower’s president and chief executive officer Chris Levesque has told the Financial Times.

TerraPower has been developing the Natrium technology for advanced reactors, which features a sodium-cooled fast reactor with a molten salt-based energy storage system. The Natrium demonstration plant will be built near a retiring coal facility in Kemmerer, Wyoming.   

The company will apply this month with U.S. regulators for a construction permit to build its next-generation reactor in Wyoming’s coal county, Levesque told FT, adding that construction work near the chosen site would start in June regardless of whether TerraPower would have obtained a Nuclear Regulatory Commission permit by then.

The company expects to bring the next-generation nuclear power plant online in 2030, according to the executive.

“Natrium plants will cost half of what light water reactor plants cost . . . and we are moving our project along pretty aggressively,” Levesque told FT in an interview published on Tuesday.

Last month, TerraPower announced the selection of five suppliers to support the design, fabrication, testing, and qualification of various parts of the nuclear reactor.

Nuclear energy, especially innovative technologies such as small-scale nuclear reactors, could be an important breakthrough in the quest for low-carbon power generation. The U.S. is backing next-generation nuclear projects, including TerraPower’s Natrium reactor development.

In an updated post about TerraPower’s next-generation reactor, the U.S. Department of Energy said in November that it was “extremely excited about this project and plans to invest nearly $2 billion to support the licensing, construction and demonstration of this first-of-a-kind reactor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

TerraPower leads one of two teams awarded initial funding through DOE’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program to test, license, and build the next generation of advanced U.S. nuclear reactors.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Exxon CEO Insists on IRA Subsidies for Hydrogen Project

Next Post

U.S. Aims to Restock Strategic Oil Reserves by Year-End

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement

 Alt text

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens

 Alt text

How China Emerged as a Winner in the Shadow of the Ukraine War
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com