Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 63.49 +0.53 +0.84%
Brent Crude 11 mins 69.24 +0.42 +0.61%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.948 +0.025 +0.86%
Mars US 3 hours 63.81 +1.23 +1.97%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.85 -0.01 -0.02%
Urals 20 hours 66.05 +1.78 +2.77%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.43 +0.06 +0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.43 +0.06 +0.09%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.75 +0.65 +0.95%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.50 +0.19 +0.33%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.948 +0.025 +0.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 65.28 +0.50 +0.77%
Murban 20 hours 68.18 +0.50 +0.74%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 65.48 +0.94 +1.46%
Basra Light 20 hours 64.37 +1.16 +1.84%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 68.92 +0.51 +0.75%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.75 +0.65 +0.95%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.75 +0.65 +0.95%
Girassol 20 hours 68.05 +0.65 +0.96%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.85 -0.01 -0.02%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 88 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 88 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 88 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 88 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 88 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 88 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 88 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 88 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 88 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.43 +0.06 +0.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 59.25 +1.00 +1.72%
Giddings 20 hours 53.00 +1.00 +1.92%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.49 -0.48 -0.71%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 56.91 +1.23 +2.21%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 60.86 +1.23 +2.06%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 60.86 +1.23 +2.06%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 59.41 +1.23 +2.11%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.49 +0.29 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  • 5 hours Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles
  • 5 hours EIA Boosts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2018 By 100,000 Bpd
  • 6 hours Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field
  • 7 hours Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy
  • 7 hours Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  • 8 hours $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist
  • 11 hours China Nears 2016 Carbon Emissions Target
  • 22 hours Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  • 1 day Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  • 1 day Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 1 day Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  • 1 day Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran
  • 1 day Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm
  • 1 day Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case
  • 1 day Libyan Oil Company Calls For Reopening Of Ras Lanuf Refinery
  • 4 days Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers
  • 4 days Exxon Treats Guyana To 6th Offshore Discovery Since 2015
  • 4 days Canadian Crude Oil Exports Decline On Keystone Pipeline Leaks
  • 4 days Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan
  • 4 days Oil Price Rise Not Enough: Angola Ditches U.S. Dollar Peg
  • 4 days China To “Deal Seriously” With Violators Of Oil Sanctions On North Korea
  • 4 days Toshiba Dumps Westinghouse For $4.6B
  • 4 days Aramco Takes Big Step Toward IPO
  • 5 days Oil And Gas Run Low As East Coast Sees Record Snowfall
  • 5 days New Mexico Is Now Third-Largest U.S. Oil Producer
  • 5 days U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones
  • 5 days New Report Spots Inconsistencies In Obama Oil & Gas Testing Approvals
  • 5 days U.S. Firms Interested In Boosting Oil, Gas Presence In Iraq
  • 5 days Norway Wins Lawsuit Over Arctic Oil Drilling
  • 5 days Tesla Share Prices Takes A Hit After Another Model 3 Delay
  • 6 days Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 6 days Gas Pipeline Fire Causes Blackouts In Nigeria
  • 6 days Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 Pipeline Gets A Halt Construction Order
  • 6 days Gazprom Gas Exports Rise To Record High In 2017
  • 6 days Hong Kong Ship Seized By South Korea Carried Bunker Fuel
  • 6 days Dominion Energy, SCANA To Merge In $7.9B All-Stock Deal
  • 6 days China Bans Sales Of Fuel Inefficient Cars
  • 7 days New Pipeline Doubles Russian Oil Supply To China
  • 7 days Iran Oil Exports Hit 777 Million Barrels In 2017

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Industry Spending May Soon Rebound

Oil Industry Spending May Soon Rebound

Oil industry spending looks set…

Renewable Energy On The Rise In U.S. Electricity Generation

Renewable Energy On The Rise In U.S. Electricity Generation

In the EIA’s latest U.S.…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy

By Irina Slav - Jan 09, 2018, 1:30 PM CST XOM

Exxon has called out a deliberate discrepancy between statements made by several California municipalities and cities in lawsuits against it and more than a dozen other energy companies, and information the same municipalities and cities have put in their bond offerings from the last few years.

The company has asked a California district court for permission to question a number of government officials and an attorney from Hagens Berman, arguing that these individuals have told the court one thing in their lawsuits against Exxon and a completely different thing to prospective bondholders about the effect of the energy industry on the local environment.

For example, Exxon says, in its court filing against energy companies, San Mateo County has stated that it is very vulnerable to rising sea levels with a 93-percent risk of suffering a devastating flood before 2050. At the same time, however, two bond offerings, one from 2014 and one from 2016, say something very different, namely that San Mateo County “is unable to predict whether sea-level rise or other impacts of climate change or flooding from a major storm will occur.”

The company went on to name several other plaintiffs, including San Francisco, as making contradictory statements in their lawsuits against the energy companies and in bond offerings, including two San Francisco bond offerings that, says Exxon, do not even contain the phrases “global warming” and “climate change” in them.

Related: OPEC Won’t Compensate For ‘Small’ Supply Outages

Exxon, as well as other companies accused of contributing significantly to environmental damage—and to future risks of disaster in California—have been counter-accusing the plaintiffs of using climate change to attack their political opponents in court.

Exxon reiterated this accusation in its court filing, in which its attorneys said that “It is reasonable to infer that the municipalities brought these lawsuits not because of a bona fide belief in any tortious conduct by the defendants or actual damage to their jurisdictions, but instead to coerce ExxonMobil and others operating in the Texas energy sector to adopt policies aligned with those favored by local politicians in California.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring

Next Post

Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Reports Huge Crude Draw

API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

 Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January

Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January

Most Commented

Alt text

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Alt text

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com