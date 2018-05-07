Ex-Guantanamo Detainee Advised Libya’s Oil Industry

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.86 -0.87 -1.23%
Brent Crude 11 mins 75.43 -0.74 -0.97%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.736 -0.005 -0.18%
Mars US 6 hours 70.27 +1.14 +1.65%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.99 +0.33 +0.47%
Urals 23 hours 70.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 73.16 +0.91 +1.26%
Louisiana Light 4 days 73.16 +0.91 +1.26%
Bonny Light 4 days 74.63 +1.14 +1.55%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.64 +0.74 +1.24%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.736 -0.005 -0.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 72.13 +2.10 +3.00%
Murban 23 hours 75.43 +2.10 +2.86%
Iran Heavy 4 days 68.92 +0.98 +1.44%
Basra Light 4 days 72.47 +1.24 +1.74%
Saharan Blend 4 days 73.66 +0.98 +1.35%
Bonny Light 4 days 74.63 +1.14 +1.55%
Bonny Light 4 days 74.63 +1.14 +1.55%
Girassol 4 days 73.98 +1.14 +1.57%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.99 +0.33 +0.47%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 51.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 51.72 +1.29 +2.56%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.47 +1.54 +2.27%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 69.82 +1.29 +1.88%
Sweet Crude 4 days 61.72 +1.29 +2.13%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.72 +1.29 +2.29%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.72 +1.29 +2.29%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.72 +1.29 +2.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 65.47 +1.29 +2.01%
Central Alberta 4 days 60.22 +1.29 +2.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 73.16 +0.91 +1.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 67.25 +1.00 +1.51%
Giddings 23 hours 61.00 +1.00 +1.67%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.19 +0.61 +0.84%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 64.68 +1.01 +1.59%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 68.63 +1.01 +1.49%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 68.63 +1.01 +1.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 67.18 +1.01 +1.53%
Kansas Common 4 days 60.00 +1.25 +2.13%
Buena Vista 4 days 76.48 +1.29 +1.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 16 mins Iran Doesn't Want Higher Oil Prices
  • 14 hours What is the cost of isolationism?
  • 3 hours Oil Prices are Starting to Rise Too High
  • 17 hours Robots delivering coffee at Silicon Valley campus
  • 14 hours U.S. Oil Cracks $70, Dollar Heads Towards 2018 High
  • 7 hours Russian emperor: Putin Is Sworn In as Russia’s President
  • 3 hours WH sends $15 billion in proposed spending cuts
  • 12 hours VW Just Ordered $48 Billion in Electric Car Batteries. That's About What Tesla Is Worth Right Now
  • 2 hours Oil at $300?
  • 1 day What will happen with Venezuela's oil sector? Privatization needed?
  • 1 day Did US Shale Really Hit a $25/Barrel Breakeven Price?
  • 1 day Aramco Sits on 270 Billion Barrels
  • 1 day Bug in Twitter
  • 3 days Venezuela out of OPEC soon?
  • 3 days Oman, an interesting case in oil in the Middle East
  • 2 days Oil Prices To Fall Below $60?

Breaking News:

Saudis Concerned About Tighter Spare Oil Production Capacity

The Gulf State That Needs $113 Oil

The Gulf State That Needs $113 Oil

Despite having 125 million barrels…

Oil Prices Rise Despite Rig Count Gains

Oil Prices Rise Despite Rig Count Gains

Oil prices rose on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Ex-Guantanamo Detainee Advised Libya’s Oil Industry

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 07, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT crude oil pipeline

A former Guantanamo Bay prisoner detained over alleged links with al Qaeda has worked as an advisor in the Libyan oil industry, The National reports.

Omar Deghayes, born in Libya, fled the country in 1986 and settled in the UK. In the early 2000s, he traveled to Afghanistan and Pakistan and was arrested in Pakistan in 2002. Deghayes spent five years at Guantanamo Bay and was released in 2007 without charge.

Deghayes was director of legal affairs at the Libyan oil ministry, and according to his LinkedIn profile, he is legal consultant at the National Oil Corporation (NOC) of Libya.

NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla has told an analyst that Deghayes did not advise the company and was not paid by the NOC.

“Omar Deghayes was employed by the previous Ministry of Oil. He returned to the UK after that. He is not paid by NOC, nor does he advise anybody at NOC,” Sanalla said in a message sent to Claudia Gazzini, senior analyst for Libya at the International Crisis Group, and seen by The National.

Deghayes told The National in a written statement that the Libyan company was aware of his background.

Since the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, a civil war between feuding factions has crippled Libya’s oil industry. Before the war, Libyan production was 1.6 million bpd. The North African oil producer has recently managed to lift and stabilize its production at around 1 million bpd, but risks still persist with rival factions fighting for control and suddenly disrupting oil facilities’ operations and oil export terminals.

Libya was initially exempt from the OPEC production cuts together with Nigeria because of the violence in the two countries that had substantially reduced their oil production. At the meeting at which OPEC extended the pact until the end of 2018, Libya and Nigeria agreed to stick to an unofficial collective cap of 2.8 million bpd of oil production.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Algeria Looks To Boost Budget Expenditure Amid Higher Oil Prices

Next Post

Tesla Locking Out Contractors Not Vouched For By Employee

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market
Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

Could Oil Actually Hit $300?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com