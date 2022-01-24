Europe’s Top Copper Producer Wants Nuclear Energy Labeled As Green

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 84.00 -1.14 -1.34%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.06 -0.83 -0.94%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 3.965 -0.034 -0.85%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.650 -0.042 -1.55%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.420 -0.023 -0.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 87.31 -1.08 -1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 87.31 -1.08 -1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 89.03 -1.14 -1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.46 -1.09 -1.23%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 83.24 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.420 -0.023 -0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 85.02 -1.22 -1.41%
Graph down Murban 4 days 86.86 -1.09 -1.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 82.99 -1.18 -1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 56 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 89.90 -1.05 -1.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 89.03 -1.14 -1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 89.03 -1.14 -1.26%
Chart Girassol 4 days 88.85 -0.76 -0.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.46 -1.09 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 71.06 -0.43 -0.60%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 72.29 -0.41 -0.56%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 84.14 -0.41 -0.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 85.54 -0.41 -0.48%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 82.74 -0.41 -0.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 79.74 -0.41 -0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 79.74 -0.41 -0.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 83.04 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 85.14 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 79.74 -0.41 -0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 87.31 -1.08 -1.22%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.75 -1.75 -2.10%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 75.50 -1.75 -2.27%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 89.49 +0.12 +0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 79.09 -1.76 -2.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 83.04 -1.76 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 83.04 -1.76 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.75 -1.75 -2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 75.50 -1.75 -2.27%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.68 -1.76 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 1 day January 23rd - Washington D.C. and Brussels - Demonstrations Against Tyranny
  • 11 hours Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 2 days Following the Big Money

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Huge Oil Hedge Was Unaffected By Its Export Ban Plans

Oil Prices Move Higher On Small Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Move Higher On Small Crude Inventory Build

Crude oil prices rose today…

The New Superpowers In Global LNG Markets

The New Superpowers In Global LNG Markets

Europe’s energy crisis has helped…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Europe’s Top Copper Producer Wants Nuclear Energy Labeled As Green

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 24, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

European industries could grow using clean energy only if the European Union (EU) decides to classify some nuclear power plant investments as sustainable, the head of Europe’s top copper producer, told Bloomberg in an interview.

“There’s no other logical way for the European industries to grow, based on clean energy, than through nuclear power,” Marcin Chludzinski, chief executive of Polish copper producer KGHM Polska Miedz, told Bloomberg.

“Even if we maintain profitable production despite rising gas and electricity costs, some European steel and iron makers aren’t able to do this any longer,” Chludzinski added.

KGHM Polska Miedz announced in September last year a preliminary agreement with U.S. firm NuScale Power to develop and build the first small nuclear reactor (SMR) in Poland.

KGHM Polska Miedz, a top electricity user in a country where coal currently makes up around 70 percent of power generation, is looking at low-emission solutions to power its operations as it aims to be carbon neutral in its own emissions by 2050.

Yet, the issue with whether nuclear power should be considered “green” has created a row among EU member states, with some strongly supporting the idea—including Poland and France—and others openly hating the possibility of putting a sustainability label on nuclear energy. The latter include Germany and Austria.

Related: Russia’s Oil Output Could Peak In 2023

Early this year, the European Commission launched expert consultations over whether nuclear power and some natural gas projects can be considered “sustainable” investments, receiving immediate backlash over “green nuclear” from Germany and Austria, which accused the EU’s executive branch of greenwashing.

Austria expressed opposition to nuclear power being labeled as “sustainable” and, unlike Germany, it criticized the European Commission for considering including some natural gas projects under the “sustainable” taxonomy.

Over the weekend, Germany again slammed the “green” nuclear classification.

“As the federal government, we have once again clearly expressed our rejection of the inclusion of nuclear energy. It is risky and expensive,” Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a joint statement with Environment Minister Steffi Lemke, carried by Reuters.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Mexico's Energy Minister Hits Back At Refinery Criticism

Next Post

Mexico’s Huge Oil Hedge Was Unaffected By Its Export Ban Plans

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build
Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale

Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale
Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather

Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather
Mexico To End Oil Exports In 2023

Mexico To End Oil Exports In 2023
EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply

EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply


Most Commented

Alt text

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

 Alt text

High Energy Prices To Persist In Europe Despite Arrival Of U.S. Gas

 Alt text

Chronic Underinvestment Could Push Oil Prices Higher In 2022

 Alt text

White House Helpless As Oil Prices Climb Higher
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com