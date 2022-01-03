Austria, Germany Slam EU For Labeling Nuclear Power, Natural Gas As Sustainable

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.02 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.98 +1.20 +1.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.817 +0.002 +0.05%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.361 +0.003 +0.14%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.257 +0.032 +1.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 78.48 +0.35 +0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 78.48 +0.35 +0.45%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 77.70 -1.42 -1.79%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.97 +3.74 +5.04%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 74.58 +0.97 +1.32%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.257 +0.032 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 77.06 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph up Murban 4 days 78.94 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 73.37 -1.43 -1.91%
Graph down Basra Light 35 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 79.11 -1.28 -1.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 77.70 -1.42 -1.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 77.70 -1.42 -1.79%
Chart Girassol 4 days 78.63 -1.48 -1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.97 +3.74 +5.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 61.58 -1.65 -2.61%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 59.21 -1.78 -2.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 74.21 -1.78 -2.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 75.61 -1.78 -2.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 70.61 -1.78 -2.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 64.96 -1.78 -2.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 64.96 -1.78 -2.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 70.41 -1.78 -2.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 71.06 -1.78 -2.44%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 65.71 -1.78 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 78.48 +0.35 +0.45%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 73.50 +0.50 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 67.50 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 80.82 +0.55 +0.69%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 69.16 -1.35 -1.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 63.11 -11.35 -15.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 63.11 -11.35 -15.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 73.50 +0.50 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 65.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.20 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 mins Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 57 mins Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

Energy Prices Rose 59% In 2021

What’s In Store For Energy Prices In 2022?

What’s In Store For Energy Prices In 2022?

At the end of the…

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands

A perfect storm of short-sighted…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Austria, Germany Slam EU For Labeling Nuclear Power, Natural Gas As Sustainable

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 03, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

The European Commission began this weekend expert consultations over whether nuclear power and some natural gas projects can be considered “sustainable” investments, receiving immediate backlash over “green nuclear” from Germany and Austria, which accused the EU’s executive branch of greenwashing.

“Taking account of scientific advice and current technological progress, as well as varying transition challenges across Member States, the Commission considers there is a role for natural gas and nuclear as a means to facilitate the transition towards a predominantly renewable-based future,” the EC said in a statement on Saturday.

Germany, the largest EU economy, and Austria were the first to react to the idea of labeling nuclear power as green. Germany—set to phase out all nuclear reactors by the end of 2022—is setting up for an EU fight with another major economy, France, which has most of its electricity generated from nuclear power and strongly supports labeling nuclear as a “sustainable” investment and energy source.

In Germany, Ricarda Lang of the Greens—which are now in the new coalition government—said on Monday that describing nuclear as “sustainable” is greenwashing.

“This is a form of greenwashing and we should not go with it,” Lang told German television ARD.

Germany’s neighbor to the south, Austria, also expressed opposition to nuclear power being labeled as “sustainable” and, unlike Germany, it criticized the European Commission for considering including some natural gas projects under the “sustainable” taxonomy.

“It’s clear for Austria: neither nuclear power nor fossil gas have been excluded from the proposed taxonomy,” Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler said this weekend.

“If these plans are implemented as is, we will sue,” Gewessler added.

On Monday, the Austrian minister said in an interview with a local radio cited by Bloomberg: “Greenwashing atomic energy and fossil gas is completely unacceptable.”

Unlike Austria, Germany welcomed the inclusion of some gas projects as “sustainable.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ex Algerian Energy Minister: OPEC+ Will Not Allow Oil Price To Crash

Next Post

Norway Arctic Oil Drilling Ends Up In European Human Rights Court

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Permian Merger Mania Heats Up With The Birth Of A $4 Billion Shale Oil Giant

Permian Merger Mania Heats Up With The Birth Of A $4 Billion Shale Oil Giant
Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand

Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand


Most Commented

Alt text

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

 Alt text

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand

 Alt text

European Gas Prices Soar On Nord Stream 2 Block In Germany

 Alt text

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com