Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 85.14 -0.41 -0.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 87.89 -0.49 -0.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 3.999 +0.197 +5.18%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 days 2.691 +0.019 +0.73%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.442 -0.020 -0.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.39 -0.55 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 88.39 -0.55 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 89.03 -1.14 -1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.55 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Mars US 2 days 83.24 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.442 -0.020 -0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 85.02 -1.22 -1.41%
Graph down Murban 3 days 86.86 -1.09 -1.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 82.99 -1.18 -1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 55 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 89.90 -1.05 -1.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 89.03 -1.14 -1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 89.03 -1.14 -1.26%
Chart Girassol 3 days 88.85 -0.76 -0.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.55 +0.05 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 71.06 -0.43 -0.60%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 72.70 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 84.55 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 85.95 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 83.15 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 80.15 -0.25 -0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 80.15 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 83.45 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 85.55 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 80.15 -0.25 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.39 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.50 +1.50 +1.83%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 77.25 +1.50 +1.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 89.49 +0.12 +0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 79.09 -1.76 -2.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 83.04 -1.76 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 83.04 -1.76 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.50 +1.50 +1.83%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 89.44 -0.31 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 3 hours January 23rd - Washington D.C. and Brussels - Demonstrations Against Tyranny
  • 1 day Following the Big Money

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Mega Refinery: Delayed And $3.6 Billion Over Budget

China Is The Only Winner In This Huge Iraqi Oil Field

China Is The Only Winner In This Huge Iraqi Oil Field

While ExxonMobil sells its stake…

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Large Gasoline Build

Crude prices fell slightly this…

Chinese Oil Major CNOOC Targets Record High Production This Decade

Chinese Oil Major CNOOC Targets Record High Production This Decade

China National Offshore Oil Corporation…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry

By Felicity Bradstock - Jan 23, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • Political instability and growing crime in Colombia is weighing on its already-struggling oil industry.
  • Colombia still relies heavily on oil and gas for its own energy security as well as for its contribution to the GDP.
  • While dwindling supplies and the potential for an upsurge in conflict are driving away foreign investors, Colombia still has a large amount of proven reserves and ongoing interest from existing investors.
Join Our Community

Colombia’s dwindling supplies and failure to attract new foreign investment means its oil industry is unlikely to reach pre-pandemic levels this decade according to Rystad Energy. Despite being Latin America’s third-biggest oil producer, after Brazil and Mexico, Colombia’s oil output has dropped to just 730,000 bpd, falling further from 754,000 bpd in 2020. Its gas industry is faring no better. Output has been declining since 2012 and Colombia now produces just 1.07 Bcf/d. Sofia Forestieri, an upstream analyst, explained the situation, “Colombia is in urgent need of additional investments and exploration success as proven resources have dwindled. It must double these resources in the next decade to continue to be energy self-sufficient. Although its exploration sector stayed dormant in recent years, there is some hope from wildcats following a recent acreage offering.”

Yet, instability and crime in the country continue to drive away investment. While the Colombian government officially came to a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2016, there are now fears that conflict could pick up once again. Throughout 2021, we saw civil unrest across the country, with widespread anti-government demonstrations. In addition, violence has been increasing in certain regions, as illegal armed groups and drug trade prevail in the country. In fact, estimates suggest that the cocaine trade may be contributing the same amount or more the GDP than the oil industry, suggesting that the cocaine business is likely to continue to the detriment of oil.  

The instability becomes more of an issue because many of the oil and gas resources in Colombia are located in conflict zones. For example, Catatumbo is thought to have around 17 million barrels of unexplored oil reserves, but access is limited due to the unwillingness to invest in the territory.

In addition to crime driving away investment, now a political candidate is stating his opposition to fossil fuel production. Colombian Senator and presidential front-runner Gustavo Petro is calling on the rest of Latin America to move away from fossil fuels. He announced this month that if he is to become president, he’ll start the phasing out of fossil fuels in a shift to creating a knowledge-based, tourism-driven economy.  

Related: When Will The U.S. Tap its Massive Geothermal Energy Potential?

This does not necessarily mean an end to oil production, with existing activities continuing for around 12 years. However, he would halt new exploration activities in a shift towards renewable energy development, in a bid to tackle climate change alongside many Western powers. Petro hopes that Chile’s president-elect Gabriel Boric, and Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will join him in creating an alliance in a movement towards “economies that are decarbonized, productive and based on knowledge.”

However, Colombia still relies heavily on oil and gas for its own energy security as well as for its contribution to the GDP. With 1.82 billion barrels of proven crude reserves registered in 2020 and further untapped reserves, a switch to green would mean a sacrifice. 

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t still hope for Colombia’s existing oil operations. In December, it held a bid round which saw Canada’s Parex Resources win bids for 18 areas. Other Canadian energy firms Canacol Energy and Frontera Energy also won bids. State-owned Ecopetrol and its Hocol subsidiary took a piece of the action, bidding on five blocks. This suggests that while foreign investors are not flocking to Colombia, it has maintained its appeal with certain investors. Colombian Energy Minister Diego Mesa stated of the bidding round, “Today we received valid bids for 30 new areas out of the 53 on offer.” 

Yet another Canadian firm, Calgary-based Arrow Exploration has its hand in multiple projects in Colombia, with operations in both the Middle Magdalena Valley as well as the Llanos Basin. Arrow is looking to expand its portfolio, pursuing value transformative drilling and tie-in activities, recently boosting production by 1000 bpd through a $1.3 million tie-in project.

CEO of Arrow, Marshall Abbott, stated, “We have multiple, near-term catalysts in a jurisdiction that is extremely supportive of our industry, is under-explored and has existing infrastructure in place.” In addition, “Our portfolio contains both development wells, providing low-risk immediately cash-generative growth opportunities, but also higher risk exploration opportunities, which we look forward to drilling,” he said.  

While dwindling supplies and the potential for an upsurge in conflict are driving away foreign investors, Colombia still has a large quantity of proven reserves and ongoing interest from existing investors. Canadian firms are expanding their foothold in Colombia, with several companies picking up new exploration developments across the country. However, in the lead-up to the presidential elections, the front-runner’s pledge to move away from fossil fuels must be taken seriously. While existing operations are expected to continue for over a decade, new exploration activities may be halted should Petro come into power.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia’s Oil Output Could Peak In 2023
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil
Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices

Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices
Oil Jumps To Highest Level Since 2014 On UAE Drone Attack

Oil Jumps To Highest Level Since 2014 On UAE Drone Attack
World’s Largest Oil Trader: Prices Are Set To Rise Further

World’s Largest Oil Trader: Prices Are Set To Rise Further
Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles

Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com