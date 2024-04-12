Europe’s Sustainable Fund Flows Grow as U.S. ESG Market Shrinks

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.44 +2.42 +2.85%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.93 +2.19 +2.44%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 91.52 +1.78 +1.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.757 -0.007 -0.40%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.841 +0.067 +2.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%
Chart Mars US 161 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.841 +0.067 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 90.28 +0.15 +0.17%
Graph up Murban 1 day 91.09 +0.31 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.10 +0.79 +0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 864 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.29 +0.64 +0.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.50 +0.29 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 317 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 71.32 -0.59 -0.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 87.17 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 85.42 -1.19 -1.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 80.97 -1.09 -1.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 81.77 -1.39 -1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 78.52 -1.19 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 75.25 -1.19 -1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 90.17 -0.40 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 80.60 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.50 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.93 -1.30 -1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 6 days e-truck insanity
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 4 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 6 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 6 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 9 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

Europe’s Sustainable Fund Flows Grow as U.S. ESG Market Shrinks

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

Analysts from Standard Chartered have…

Morgan Stanley Predicts Massive Investments in U.S. Metals and Mining

Morgan Stanley Predicts Massive Investments in U.S. Metals and Mining

Morgan Stanley predicts a revival…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Europe’s Sustainable Fund Flows Grow as U.S. ESG Market Shrinks

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 12, 2024, 9:30 AM CDT

Investor appetite for ESG funds and other sustainable investments remains steady in Europe, in stark contrast with the United States, where the ESG backlash has had investors pull billions of U.S. dollars out of sustainable funds over the past year.   

Europe has higher political and investor support for ESG investment products, a Reuters analysis shows, which has helped the continent to stay ahead of the U.S. in terms of sustainable investment flows. 

Global ESG funds, or funds that use environmental, social, and governance approaches, saw net quarterly outflows for the first time on record in the fourth quarter of 2023, Morningstar data showed in February.

Sustainable funds in Europe attracted inflows in Q4, but investors pulled $5 billion from U.S. sustainable funds in the last quarter of 2023, for a total of $13 billion over 2023, according to the data.

In Europe, sustainable funds performed better than the broader market and attracted $3.3 billion of net new money in the fourth quarter, thanks to passive funds which collected $21.3 billion, Morningstar said.

Europe remained the world’s biggest market for sustainable funds, but the fourth-quarter fund inflows were much lower than the revised $11.8 billion inflows in the previous quarter, per the data.

Meanwhile, outflows from U.S. sustainable funds jumped to $5.1 billion in the fourth quarter, nearly double the restated $2.7 billion outflows in the third quarter.

In the United States, “investors continued their flight from sustainable funds in 2023's fourth quarter,” according to Morningstar’s analysis.  

“U.S. sustainable funds suffered their first calendar year of outflows since Morningstar began keeping track more than 10 years ago, making 2023 their worst calendar year on record,” Morningstar said.

Globally, investments in clean energy funds fell in the first quarter of 2024, also due to uncertainty about the pace of America’s renewable energy growth with the U.S. presidential election approaching.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exchange traded funds that invest in stocks of renewable energy firms saw a combined outflow of $4.8 billion during the first quarter, according to LSEG Lipper data cited by Reuters.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China’s Crude Oil Imports Dropped by 6% Year-Over-Year in March

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com