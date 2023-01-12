Europe’s Largest Deposit Of Rare Earth Elements Found In Sweden

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.78 +1.37 +1.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.22 +1.55 +1.87%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.50 +0.88 +1.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.884 +0.213 +5.80%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.481 +0.047 +1.91%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.26 +2.55 +3.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 79.26 +2.55 +3.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.27 +2.49 +3.12%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.23 +1.23 +1.60%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 72.91 +2.54 +3.61%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.481 +0.047 +1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.19 +0.89 +1.18%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.02 +0.61 +0.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.68 +2.26 +3.00%
Graph down Basra Light 408 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.92 +2.40 +3.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.27 +2.49 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.27 +2.49 +3.12%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.42 +2.36 +2.99%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.23 +1.23 +1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.37 +2.58 +4.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 56.16 +2.29 +4.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.56 +2.29 +2.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 77.81 +2.29 +3.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 74.96 +2.29 +3.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 71.66 +2.29 +3.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 71.66 +2.29 +3.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 72.96 +2.29 +3.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 81.91 +2.29 +2.88%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 71.26 +2.29 +3.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.26 +2.55 +3.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.00 +2.25 +3.14%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 67.75 +2.25 +3.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 77.29 +1.12 +1.47%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 70.24 +2.29 +3.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 73.89 +2.29 +3.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.89 +2.29 +3.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.00 +2.25 +3.14%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 79.57 +2.29 +2.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 16 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 8 hours US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 13 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 16 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 11 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 9 hours Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 20 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 20 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Europe’s Largest Deposit Of Rare Earth Elements Found In Sweden

Traders Are Betting On A Diesel Shortage

Traders Are Betting On A Diesel Shortage

Over the past two years,…

Why Hydro Energy Storage Is Needed Despite Its Shortcomings

Why Hydro Energy Storage Is Needed Despite Its Shortcomings

Energy storage is going to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Europe’s Largest Deposit Of Rare Earth Elements Found In Sweden

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 12, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

Swedish mining company LKAB said on Thursday that it had identified significant deposits of rare earth elements in the Kiruna area in Sweden in what is the largest known deposit of its kind in Europe.

After a successful exploration stage, LKAB found that mineral resources of rare earth elements in the area exceed 1 million tons of rare earth oxides.

“This is the largest known deposit of rare earth elements in our part of the world, and it could become a significant building block for producing the critical raw materials that are absolutely crucial to enable the green transition. We face a supply problem. Without mines, there can be no electric vehicles,” LKAB’s President and Group CEO, Jan Moström, said in a statement.   

ADVERTISEMENT

Europe doesn’t currently have mining operations for rare earth elements, leaving the continent to rely heavily on imports, especially from China.

“Electrification, the EU’s self-sufficiency and independence from Russia and China will begin in the mine. We need to strengthen industrial value chains in Europe and create real opportunities for the electrification of our societies,” said Sweden’s Minister for Energy, Business and Industry, Ebba Busch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the large deposit found in Kiruna, LKAB admits it faces a long road ahead in mining for those rare earth elements. The company plans to apply for an exploitation concession this year.

“If we look at how other permit processes have worked within our industry, it will be at least 10-15 years before we can actually begin mining and deliver raw materials to the market,” Moström said, calling for a change in the permitting processes “to ensure increased mining of this type of raw material in Europe.”

Last year, Europe started taking steps to reduce its dependence on China for critical minerals and rare earth elements crucial to the energy transition. According to the European Commission, China provides 98% of the EU’s supply of rare earth elements.

The EU has created the European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA), which aims to make Europe economically more resilient by diversifying its supply chains, creating jobs, and attracting investments to the raw materials value chain. By 2030, ERMA’s activities are expected to increase the production of raw and advanced materials.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

UK Confident It Has Secured Enough Energy Supply For Next Winter

Next Post

UK Confident It Has Secured Enough Energy Supply For Next Winter

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com