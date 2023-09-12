Amazon Buys Carbon Credits In Its First Investment In Direct Air Capture

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.12 +1.83 +2.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.22 +1.58 +1.74%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.17 +1.34 +1.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.697 +0.089 +3.41%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.719 +0.001 +0.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 93.12 +0.28 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 87.44 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.719 +0.001 +0.02%

Graph up Marine 12 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 12 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 12 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 651 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 12 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 12 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 93.12 +0.28 +0.30%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 104 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 mins 69.09 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 89.44 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 87.69 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 mins 84.39 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 mins 81.39 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Peace Sour 14 mins 81.39 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 mins 82.89 -0.42 -0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 mins 92.59 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Central Alberta 14 mins 81.29 -0.32 -0.39%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.77 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 92.71 -0.69 -0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 83.17 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 83.77 -0.22 -0.26%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 83.77 -0.22 -0.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.50 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 77.50 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 91.71 -0.11 -0.12%

Breaking News:

OPEC’s Production Rises In August

Large Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Oil prices jumped on Thursday…

Asian Markets Flooded As Chinese Steel Glut Intensifies

Asian Markets Flooded As Chinese Steel Glut Intensifies

Chinese imports, especially steel, are…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Amazon Buys Carbon Credits In Its First Investment In Direct Air Capture

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 12, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

Amazon is joining the group of companies supporting direct air capture (DAC) technology by announcing it would buy carbon removal credits from 1PointFive, which is developing the world’s largest DAC plant in the United States.      

Amazon has committed to purchase 250,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide removal credits over 10 years from STRATOS, 1PointFive’s first commercial-scale DAC plant, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday.

The plant is currently under development in Texas, with startup expected in mid-2025, 1PointFive, a subsidiary of U.S. oil and gas giant Occidental, said in April, when it held the groundbreaking ceremony for the facility.

Amazon is purchasing carbon removal credits from 1PointFive and investing in CarbonCapture Inc, Amazon said, adding that this DAC investment is part of Amazon’s Climate Pledge commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

“These investments in direct air capture complement our emissions reductions plans, and we are excited to support the growth and deployment of this technology,” said Kara Hurst, vice president of worldwide sustainability at Amazon.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced up to $1.2 billion to advance the development of two commercial-scale direct air capture facilities in Texas and Louisiana.

One of the two projects, South Texas DAC Hub in Kleberg County, is being developed by 1PointFive and its partners, Carbon Engineering and Worley.

The project will seek to develop and demonstrate a DAC facility designed to remove up to 1 million metric tons of CO2 annually with an associated saline geologic CO2 storage site.

“We believe this selection validates our readiness, technical maturity and the ability to use Oxy’s expertise in large projects and carbon management to move the technology forward so it can reach its full potential,” Oxy president and CEO Vicki Hollub said.   

Critics say DAC and other carbon removal plans are different forms of greenwashing in which polluters, including oil firms, use these technologies as an excuse not to cut emissions from the oil and gas they pump.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

