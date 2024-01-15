Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.76 -0.92 -1.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.39 -0.90 -1.15%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.59 -0.74 -0.94%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.146 -0.167 -5.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.113 -0.008 -0.36%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.90 +0.73 +0.98%
Graph up Marine 3 days 78.12 +1.78 +2.33%
Graph up Murban 3 days 79.33 +1.84 +2.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 76.43 -0.65 -0.84%
Graph down Basra Light 776 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 80.32 -0.48 -0.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 79.08 -0.63 -0.79%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 229 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 51.42 +0.65 +1.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 74.17 +0.65 +0.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 72.42 +0.65 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 62.27 +0.65 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 58.52 +0.65 +1.12%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 58.52 +0.65 +1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 61.27 +0.65 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 61.02 +0.65 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 58.77 +0.65 +1.12%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.90 +0.73 +0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.50 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 62.25 -0.22 -0.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 66.80 -0.22 -0.33%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.50 -0.22 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.25 +0.75 +1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 77.83 -0.87 -1.11%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

European Natural Gas Prices Slump As Lower Demand Offsets Supply Risks

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 15, 2024, 5:15 AM CST

Europe’s benchmark natural gas prices dipped on Monday morning in Amsterdam by 4.8% amid weak industrial demand and bigger-than-average stockpiles for this time of year, despite a prolonged cold snap in northwestern Europe and signs that Qatar may have paused at least five LNG tankers in and around the Red Sea.    

The front-month February Dutch TTF Natural Gas Futures, the benchmark for Europe’s gas trading, had slid by 4.82% at $33.35 (30.45 euros) per megawatt-hour (MWh) as of 9:47 a.m. in Amsterdam on Monday.

The prices have largely ignored the deep freeze of the past week in most of Europe as traders believe the market is well supplied to finish this winter season – which we are now halfway through – with sufficient natural gas in storage sites.

Gas withdrawals across Europe have accelerated in the past 10 days, but storage in the EU is still nearly 80% full, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

As of January 13, EU gas storage sites were 79.7% full, the data showed. Last week’s below-average freezing temperatures saw the biggest withdrawals in a week so far this winter season.

“However, storage remains above the 5-year average of 68% full for this time of year,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey wrote in a note on Monday.

“For now, we are still assuming that European storage will finish this heating season at around 52% full, which suggests limited upside for European gas prices,” the analysts added.

High level of inventories, weak demand from industry, and increased confidence that Europe could go through the winter without major supply disruptions have all led to traders becoming more bearish on Europe’s natural gas prices. That’s despite the cold weather and ship-tracking data reported by Bloomberg on Monday that Qatar looks to have paused LNG cargo shipments via the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to the Red Sea/Suez Canal route.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

