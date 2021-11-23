European Natural Gas Prices Rise As Gazprom May Halt Gas Flows To Moldova

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.77 +2.02 +2.63%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.56 +2.86 +3.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.016 +0.227 +4.74%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.391 +0.066 +2.82%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.337 +0.077 +3.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.15 +1.16 +1.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.90 -1.42 -1.77%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 73.75 +1.41 +1.95%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.337 +0.077 +3.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 78.39 -2.35 -2.91%
Graph down Murban 2 days 80.21 -2.46 -2.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.45 +1.29 +1.74%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 80.85 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 80.54 +1.06 +1.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 79.15 +1.16 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.15 +1.16 +1.49%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.94 +1.44 +1.83%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.90 -1.42 -1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.39 +0.89 +1.58%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 53.75 -2.19 -3.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 75.75 +0.81 +1.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 77.15 +0.81 +1.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 71.75 +0.81 +1.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 68.85 +0.81 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 68.85 +0.81 +1.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 71.75 +0.81 +1.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 72.75 +0.81 +1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 68.75 +0.81 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.25 +0.75 +1.03%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.00 +0.75 +1.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 79.54 -2.64 -3.21%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.70 +0.65 +0.93%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.65 +0.65 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.65 +0.65 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.25 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.00 +0.75 +1.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.19 -2.26 -2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 19 mins NordStream2
  • 8 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 6 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 2 days Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 4 days Peak oil - demand vs production

Breaking News:

Kazakh-Chinese Nuclear Fuel Plant Kicks Off Operations

Americans Blame High Gas Prices For “Bad Economy”

Americans Blame High Gas Prices For “Bad Economy”

Some 64 percent of respondents…

President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+

President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+

Crude prices have fallen back…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

European Natural Gas Prices Rise As Gazprom May Halt Gas Flows To Moldova

By ZeroHedge - Nov 23, 2021, 1:30 PM CST

European natural gas prices could surge as new reports indicate Gazprom will halt all natural gas flows to Moldova, an Eastern European country, in 48 hours over non-payment for its gas consumption. The news follows Germany's energy regulator, which suspended the approval process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline last week. Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to exert pressure on Europe with declining gas flows amid the onset of the Northern Hemisphere winter. 

The crux of the issue is that Moldova has yet to pay its energy bill to Gazprom. "Today is the scheduled date of payment. Yet, there is no payment," Sergey Kupriyanov, Gazprom board chairman's spokesman, said in a statement, according to RT News. He said the company is "extremely disappointed" in Moldova's failure to fulfill its obligations on its recently extended energy contract. 

Gazprom was expecting payment for Moldova's gas usage on Monday (Nov. 22). This comes after Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, struck a 5-year deal with the gas producer on Nov. 1. 

Kupriyanov said Gazprom attempted to set "market gas price" for Moldova but had to then take into account the "difficult economic and financial situation" in the country and Putin's position. In the deal, he said most of Chisinau's terms were reached, including a special discounted price. 

Moldova was only to pay for its current consumption, the spokesman said, adding that Chisinau is in breach of contract, forcing Gazprom to suspend gas flows. The contract extension comes as Chisinau has mounting unpaid gas bills with Gazprom. 

According to RT, before the Nov. 1 deal was signed, "Chisinau was close to introducing a state of emergency in case of failed talks. The tense situation also sparked some allegations that Moscow sought to exert pressure on Chisinau to break up its deal with the EU. Gazprom repeatedly denied such claims, arguing that it simply can't afford to make a loss on the deal." 

Moldova not paying its bills comes as Germany's energy regulator unexpectedly suspended a crucial step in the approval process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline last week. Dutch month-ahead gas, the European benchmark, soared last week on the news as that Nord Stream 2 pipeline might not get approved by the expected January timeframe but more likely after the cold season. 

The scarcity of gas in Europe continues to place a bid under prices as it deals with some of the lowest gas storage levels since 2013, ahead of what could be a nasty winter. As much as European officials oppose Russian gas, the continent desperately needs Gazprom to survive this winter. As for Moldova, if gas is shut off in the next 48 hours, the country might declare a state of emergency. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Florida Looks To Directly Lower Gasoline Prices With Tax Relief

Next Post

Kazakh-Chinese Nuclear Fuel Plant Kicks Off Operations

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip
Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw
The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America

The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America
WTI Prices Jump As Cushing Crude Draw Worries Oil Market

WTI Prices Jump As Cushing Crude Draw Worries Oil Market
Bank Of America Sees $120 Oil By June 2022

Bank Of America Sees $120 Oil By June 2022


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden: OPEC And Russia Must Pump More Oil To Help America's Working Class

 Alt text

A Global Oil Shortage Is Inevitable

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Alt text

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com