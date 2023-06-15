European Central Bank Hikes Rates To 22-year High

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.60 +2.33 +3.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.64 +2.44 +3.33%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.30 +2.60 +3.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.558 +0.216 +9.22%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.651 +0.096 +3.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.58 +0.23 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.84 +1.78 +2.44%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 68.37 -1.60 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.651 +0.096 +3.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 74.30 +2.61 +3.64%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.88 +2.77 +3.79%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 72.55 +0.14 +0.19%
Graph down Basra Light 563 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.05 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 73.58 +0.23 +0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.58 +0.23 +0.31%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.01 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.84 +1.78 +2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 16 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 47.02 -1.15 -2.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 70.42 -1.15 -1.61%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 68.67 -1.15 -1.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 65.82 -1.15 -1.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 62.52 -1.15 -1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 62.52 -1.15 -1.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 63.82 -1.15 -1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 72.77 -1.15 -1.56%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 62.12 -1.15 -1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.50 -1.25 -1.90%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 58.25 -1.25 -2.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.41 -1.56 -2.03%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 62.50 -1.15 -1.81%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.75 -1.15 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.75 -1.15 -1.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.50 -1.25 -1.90%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 14 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 17 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 6 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

European Central Bank Hikes Rates To 22-year High

U.S. Shale Still Not Convinced To Invest More In Growth

U.S. Shale Still Not Convinced To Invest More In Growth

Even with prices above $100…

Uncertainty In Oil Markets As Sentiment Swings On Mixed Signals

Uncertainty In Oil Markets As Sentiment Swings On Mixed Signals

Oil markets are rife with…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

European Central Bank Hikes Rates To 22-year High

By Alex Kimani - Jun 15, 2023, 1:30 PM CDT

The European Central Bank (ECB) has hiked interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.5%, the highest level in 22 years on Thursday. ECB did not rule out further hikes down the road as it struggles to combat inflation that remains stubbornly high despite a faltering eurozone economy.

"Are we done? Have we finished the journey? No. We're not at our destination. Do we still have ground to cover? Yes, we still have ground to cover," ECB President Christine Lagarde said at a press conference following the decision. According to Lagarde, wage increases and price hikes by companies looking to increase profits are increasingly becoming an important driver of inflation.

In contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to pause interest rate hikes. The oil markets have received some reprieve after the Fed’s decision to pause interest rate hikes. At 11:30 a.m. EST, WTI was trading up 2.31% at $69.85, for a $1.58 gain on the day while Brent crude was trading up 2.24% at $74.84, for a $1.64 gain on the day. The gains have been rather muted after the Fed signaled another half percentage point increase in interest rates by the end of this year. China’s disappointing economic outlook is also giving the bulls a pause.

Just like in the U.S., Europe’s headline price growth has been slowing after hitting double-digits late last year. Unfortunately, underlying prices, most notably for services, remain high hence the ECB’s decision to keep raising rates. Thankfully, unemployment in the bloc remains at record lows while wage growth is picking up, though it still lags inflation. ECB has hiked rates 400 bps in this cycle compared to 500 bps by the Fed. Among the developed economies, New Zealand has so far increased rates the most after hiking 525 bps while Japan has left rates unchanged.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Crude Trading At Big Discount To Dubai Oil

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
U.S. Legislators Attempt To Ban Oil And Gas Exports

U.S. Legislators Attempt To Ban Oil And Gas Exports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

 Alt text

G7 Urged To Take The Lead In Phasing Out Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline

 Alt text

Why AI Is The Future Of Offshore Oil Drilling
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com