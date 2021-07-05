European Bank For Reconstruction And Development Ends All Upstream Oil Financing

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 4 hours SellBuy 76.36 +1.20 +1.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 4 hours SellBuy 77.16 +0.99 +1.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 4 hours SellBuy 3.775 +0.075 +2.03%
Graph up Heating Oil 4 hours SellBuy 2.197 +0.018 +0.82%
Graph up Gasoline 4 hours 2.315 +0.015 +0.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.18 +0.34 +0.45%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 73.11 -0.07 -0.10%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 2.315 +0.015 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 6 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 6 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 6 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 6 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.18 +0.34 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 60.18 +1.56 +2.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 61.28 +1.76 +2.96%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 days 74.23 +1.76 +2.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 days 75.63 +1.76 +2.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 71.98 +1.76 +2.51%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 68.73 +1.76 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 68.73 +1.76 +2.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 71.73 +1.76 +2.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 74.48 +1.76 +2.42%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 69.23 +1.76 +2.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 71.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 65.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.53 +1.29 +1.71%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 69.11 -0.07 -0.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 73.06 -0.07 -0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.06 -0.07 -0.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 71.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 65.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.25 -0.07 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 8 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 2 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 2 days High Electricity Prices in California are a Warning Against Overreliance on Renewables
  • 17 hours Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 19 hours Pipeline Rupture
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Americans are not agreement capable.

Breaking News:

Oman State Oil Firm Looks To Raise $1.5B From Debt Financing

Saudi Arabia Aims To Dominate The Global Hydrogen Market

Saudi Arabia Aims To Dominate The Global Hydrogen Market

Saudi Arabia has long been…

Recon Africa: The Truth About The World's Most Exciting Oil Play

Recon Africa: The Truth About The World's Most Exciting Oil Play

Recon Africa, our pick for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

European Bank For Reconstruction And Development Ends All Upstream Oil Financing

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 05, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will no longer invest in oil and gas exploration and production, the bank’s Managing Director Harry Boyd-Carpenter told Reuters as the institution pledged to align all its activities to the Paris Agreement goals from the end of next year.

“We will no longer invest in upstream oil and gas projects,” Boyd-Carpenter told Reuters on Thursday.

On the same day, the bank announced that its Board of Governors decided at the Annual Meeting 2021 to accelerate decarbonization across the regions it operates, supporting them to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The EBRD invests in projects in central and eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean.

The EBRD, however, will continue to invest in selected oil and gas projects in the downstream and midstream that are aligned to or contribute to the Paris Agreement goals, EBRD’s Boyd-Carpenter told Reuters.

“The low carbon transition requires the world economy to move in less than 30 years from a more than 80 per cent reliance on fossil fuels to a net-zero model. This is a challenge that is unprecedented in economic history. Similarly, the associated opportunity is enormous,” the EBRD’s First Vice-President Jürgen Rigterink said in a statement.

The EBRD is the latest bank to announce it would halt financing for one or other form of oil and gas.   

Last year, Deutsche Bank ended financing for new oil and gas projects in the oil sands and the Arctic region effective immediately.

In the United States, Goldman Sachs said in December 2019 that it would decline to finance new Arctic oil exploration and production and new thermal coal mine development or strip mining. Wells Fargo and JPMorgan have also said they would stop financing new oil and gas projects in the Arctic.  

Earlier this year, UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ said that banks should finance low-carbon climate-resilient projects, not big fossil fuel infrastructure that is not even cost-effective anymore.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Swiss Court Slaps $1.5M Bribery Fine On Gaddafi-Era Oil Minister’s Son

Next Post

Climate Activists Furious As Gas Leak Sets Sea On Fire

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com