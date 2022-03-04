Energy Crisis In Europe Worsens As Natural Gas Prices Double In A Week

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 115.2 +7.51 +6.98%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 118.3 +7.80 +7.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.914 +0.192 +4.07%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.768 +0.265 +7.56%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.522 +0.237 +7.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 +4.86 +4.33%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 107.3 -4.13 -3.71%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.522 +0.237 +7.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 116.5 +6.75 +6.15%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.2 +7.63 +6.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 109.2 +3.47 +3.28%
Graph down Basra Light 95 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 118.2 +2.33 +2.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Girassol 2 days 115.8 +2.96 +2.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 +4.86 +4.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 95.77 +6.56 +7.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 93.57 -2.93 -3.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 109.8 -2.93 -2.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 108.1 -2.93 -2.64%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 105.2 -2.93 -2.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 108.8 -2.93 -2.62%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 103.4 -2.93 -2.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 97.75 -3.00 -2.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 110.5 +5.42 +5.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 102.1 -2.93 -2.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.00 -2.75 -2.73%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 115.7 +6.69 +6.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 4 hours 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 2 hours Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 hour "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 4 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 19 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 20 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 21 hours "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 2 days "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia Dumps Suncor for Video Games

Breaking News:

Slowing Russian Commodity Exports Could Spark A Rise In Prices

BP Sells Rosneft Stake

BP Sells Rosneft Stake

BP will sell its close…

Oil Supply From Libya's Largest Oilfield Suspended

Oil Supply From Libya's Largest Oilfield Suspended

Crude oil production from Libya's…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Energy Crisis In Europe Worsens As Natural Gas Prices Double In A Week

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 04, 2022, 11:30 AM CST

Europe may have dodged the bullet of gas outages for this winter, but surging prices for natural gas in Europe is quickly becoming a worrisome signal for the EU economy.

The front month gas price at the Dutch TTF hub, the benchmark gas price for Europe, has doubled just this week alone, and now sits at $204.32 per MWh as Russian gas supply fears continue to grip the market.

On Thursday, prices were trading at $221 per MWh, which was a new all-time high.

The higher prices come not only as Russia invades Ukraine, but after reports that the flow of Russian gas through the Yamal pipeline had stopped, and as pressures mount on world governments to cease all energy trading with Moscow in light of the invasion.

For Europe, who has lived through a year of high energy prices, the new heights to which nat gas prices have reached could be devastating—and all eyes are now moving onto next winter.

Next winter could see shortages, as Europe attempts to replenish scant natural gas coffers at today’s high prices—all while the threat of Russia turning off the taps hangs over its head.

Europe is expected to emerge from this winter with just 259 TWh of gas, significantly below the five-year average of 315 TWh, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data cited by Reuters.

In the days that follow, Europe will attempt to increase its stockpiles—but it must do so at near-record prices. If Europe shuns Russian gas, its job will be significantly harder. Not only will it make it more difficult, but it would raise gas prices even more, wreaking more havoc on European households and businesses who have already been squeezed by soaring energy prices.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The UK Has No Credible Plan for Its Energy Transition: Report

Next Post

Europe Turns To South Africa For Coal As It Shuns Russia

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil
SWIFT Ban Hits Russian Coal Exports To China

SWIFT Ban Hits Russian Coal Exports To China
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com