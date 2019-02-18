Europe Scrambles For Sour Crude Oil Amid Tight Market

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.43 +0.45 +0.80%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.60 +0.10 +0.15%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.674 +0.018 +0.68%
Mars US 3 days 63.19 +1.63 +2.65%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.87 +0.59 +0.92%
Urals 4 days 63.07 +0.82 +1.32%
Louisiana Light 5 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Louisiana Light 5 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.52 +0.67 +1.00%
Mexican Basket 4 days 58.55 +1.16 +2.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.674 +0.018 +0.68%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 66.80 +1.90 +2.93%
Murban 1 day 68.01 +1.78 +2.69%
Iran Heavy 1 day 60.06 +0.83 +1.40%
Basra Light 4 days 68.59 +1.48 +2.21%
Saharan Blend 1 day 66.34 +0.50 +0.76%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.52 +0.67 +1.00%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.52 +0.67 +1.00%
Girassol 1 day 67.16 +0.74 +1.11%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.87 +0.59 +0.92%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 days 42.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 45.33 +1.57 +3.59%
Canadian Condensate 44 days 53.13 +1.57 +3.04%
Premium Synthetic 44 days 55.98 +1.57 +2.89%
Sweet Crude 3 days 51.73 +1.57 +3.13%
Peace Sour 3 days 49.98 +1.57 +3.24%
Peace Sour 3 days 49.98 +1.57 +3.24%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 52.23 +1.57 +3.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 56.18 +1.57 +2.87%
Central Alberta 3 days 50.83 +1.57 +3.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 52.00 +1.00 +1.96%
Giddings 4 days 45.75 +1.00 +2.23%
ANS West Coast 5 days 65.09 +0.82 +1.28%
West Texas Sour 4 days 49.54 +1.18 +2.44%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.49 +1.18 +2.26%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.49 +1.18 +2.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 52.04 +1.18 +2.32%
Kansas Common 4 days 45.75 +1.00 +2.23%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.39 +1.18 +1.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 8 minutes Cuba Charges U.S. Moving Special Forces, Preparing Venezuelan Intervention
  • 12 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 16 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 35 mins is climate change a hoax? $2 Trillion/year worth of programs intended to be handed out by politicians and bureaucrats?
  • 7 hours Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 2 hours Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 5 hours Ayn Rand Was Right
  • 2 hours Expected Breakdown: Israel-Central Europe Summit Canceled After Polish Pullout
  • 3 hours Indian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. OilIndian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. Oil
  • 1 day students walk out of school in protest of climate change
  • 16 hours IT IS FINISHED. OPEC Victorious
  • 17 hours Amazon’s Exit Could Scare Off Tech Companies From New York
  • 9 hours Oil Prices Bookended for Rest of This Year? Maybe $50 to $80? (My old 'See Saw' theory redux)

Breaking News:

Europe Scrambles For Sour Crude Oil Amid Tight Market

How Trump And Kim Jong Un Could Boost Vietnam's Energy Sector

How Trump And Kim Jong Un Could Boost Vietnam's Energy Sector

Vietnam is set to host…

Brent Crude Hits 2019 High At $65

Brent Crude Hits 2019 High At $65

Brent Crude hit $65 a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Europe Scrambles For Sour Crude Oil Amid Tight Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 18, 2019, 10:00 PM CST Rotterdam Refinery

OPEC’s production cuts and the U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and Iran have been limiting the availability of heavy and sour crude grades to Europe, where prices for heavier grades have recently shot up amid an increasingly tightening market, crude traders tell S&P Global Platts.

The U.S. sanctions on Iran had already limited some of the heavy grade supply into Europe. Then with the new round of OPEC/non-OPEC cuts that began in January, Iraq’s Basra Light and Heavy—typically very popular among European refiners—have also been in short supply on the spot market in Europe as Iraq is diverting more barrels of Basra to the premium market for Middle Eastern producers: Asia.  

“There are no destination-free Basrah cargoes at the moment coming to Europe for the end of February as they’re targeting Asia,” a crude trader told Platts.

To top off the sanctions on Iran and the OPEC cuts, the U.S. sanctions on Venezuela at the end of January further tightened the heavy crude market in Europe, and traders expect the market to tighten even more in the coming months.

The sanctions on Venezuela and on Iran, as well as OPEC’s cuts, have led to a huge imbalance between light sweet grades and heavy sour grades, especially in Europe, as Middle Eastern and other oil producers are targeting to keep their sales on the Asian market.

Due to tighter supply of medium and heavy sour crude oil, Middle Eastern benchmarks for sour crude grades traded higher than Brent Crude prices at the beginning of February in a rarely seen development in global oil prices.

In Europe, some sour crude grades, such as Russia’s Urals, have started to trade at premiums to sweeter crudes because of the limited sour and heavy crude availability, according to S&P Global Platts data.

“Urals is at positive numbers, Basrah is trading at dramatic premium to OSP and I don’t see why sour should soften, demand is there but there is not much available,” a trader told Platts.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Scientists Develop Wave Energy Device That Generates Low-Cost Electricity

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents

 Alt text

The ‘Shocking Details’ Of The Green New Deal
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com