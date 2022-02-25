Europe Rushes To Buy Russian Gas As Spot Prices Skyrocket

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 91.72 -1.09 -1.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 97.78 -1.30 -1.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.492 -0.149 -3.21%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.854 -0.043 -1.49%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.730 -0.041 -1.48%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 95.27 +0.63 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.27 +0.63 +0.67%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 101.88 +4.95 +5.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.22 +5.12 +5.33%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 91.61 +1.71 +1.90%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.730 -0.041 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 98.27 +5.12 +5.50%
Graph up Murban 2 days 100.65 +4.77 +4.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 96.08 +4.93 +5.41%
Graph down Basra Light 88 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 105.08 +5.75 +5.79%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 101.88 +4.95 +5.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 101.88 +4.95 +5.11%
Chart Girassol 2 days 102.82 +5.14 +5.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.22 +5.12 +5.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 12 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 78.71 +0.71 +0.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 94.96 +0.71 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 93.21 +0.71 +0.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 91.11 +0.71 +0.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 88.26 +0.71 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 88.26 +0.71 +0.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 90.36 +0.71 +0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 93.91 +0.71 +0.76%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 88.56 +0.71 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 95.27 +0.63 +0.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 89.25 +0.75 +0.85%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 83.00 +0.75 +0.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 93.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 87.20 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 91.15 +0.71 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 91.15 +0.71 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 89.25 +0.75 +0.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 83.00 +0.75 +0.91%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.70 +2.71 +2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 16 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 3 mins 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 1 day IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 22 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 20 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?

Breaking News:

Surging Energy Prices Could Derail China's Coal Policies

Oil Prices Climb On A Bounty Of Bullish Catalysts

Oil Prices Climb On A Bounty Of Bullish Catalysts

While Russia was sending troops…

China And Saudi Arabia Strengthen Ties With $10 Billion Petrochemical Plan

China And Saudi Arabia Strengthen Ties With $10 Billion Petrochemical Plan

Saudi Arabia and China have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Europe Rushes To Buy Russian Gas As Spot Prices Skyrocket

By Irina Slav - Feb 25, 2022, 8:30 AM CST

European commodity traders are scrambling to get as much Russian gas as they can under long-term contracts after spot market prices soared 60 percent in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine yesterday.

As a result, Russian gas flows through Ukraine rose by 38 percent, according to the Ukrainian grid operator, Bloomberg reported, and will likely continue up in the coming days, too. Traders, the report noted, had already booked an additional 6.5 million cubic meters a day in pipeline capacity from Russia to Europe.

Current market prices are “well above the likely sales price for many Gazprom import contracts and so driving purchases higher,” BloomberNEF analyst Stefan Ulrich said, as quoted by Bloomberg. “There may also be a strategic component as buyers seek to buy now given a potential for disruption in flows or further price increases,” he added.

Moscow has repeatedly said that it has no intention of shutting off the gas supply to Europe, but the degree of mutual mistrust has reached such a high between Russia and the West that this has been brushed off, and the continent is preparing for shortages, especially after the EU threatened fresh sanctions on Russia.

Among the proposed determent measures are shutting off access to European capital markets for a number of Russian banks, a ban on certain state-owned companies from listing on EU stock exchanges, and preventing Russian citizens from making big deposits in European banks, the Financial Times reported earlier on Friday.

Other sanctions include the suspension of exports to Russia of aircraft and aircraft components and equipment for the upgrading of oil refineries.

“We will hold the Kremlin accountable. The package of massive and targeted sanctions European leaders approved tonight clearly demonstrates that,” Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said. “It will have maximum impact on the Russian economy and on the political elite.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Renewables Stocks Spike On Fears Of War-Provoked Energy Shortage

Next Post

Tanker Rates On Russian Crude Routes Triple  

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil
Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production
Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 After Putin Orders Tanks Into Ukraine

Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 After Putin Orders Tanks Into Ukraine


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com