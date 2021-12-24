Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 73.79 +1.03 +1.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 9 hours 76.14 -0.71 -0.92%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 3.731 -0.245 -6.16%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 day 2.331 +0.024 +1.02%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.206 +0.038 +1.76%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.85 +1.51 +2.03%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 71.94 -1.52 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.206 +0.038 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.55 +0.98 +1.35%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.18 +1.10 +1.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 71.71 +1.59 +2.27%
Graph down Basra Light 25 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 77.55 +1.84 +2.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.85 +1.51 +2.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.85 +1.51 +2.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.73 +1.63 +2.17%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 11 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 56.76 +1.64 +2.98%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 71.76 +1.64 +2.34%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 73.16 +1.64 +2.29%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 68.16 +1.64 +2.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 62.51 +1.64 +2.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 62.51 +1.64 +2.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 67.96 +1.64 +2.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.61 +1.64 +2.45%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 63.26 +1.64 +2.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 73.42 -1.41 -1.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 65.07 +0.26 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 63.00 +1.75 +2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 76.75 +1.90 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours A Graphite Shortage Could Derail The EV Boom
  • 3 days Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 19 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 1 day Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 22 hours Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies
  • 2 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 3 days Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 3 days Zero Hedge has a message for you...
  • 22 hours Oil Decline Theory and Peak Oil

Breaking News:

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis

Libya Once Again Tries To Boost Oil Production

Libya Once Again Tries To Boost Oil Production

Libya is considering a reward-and-penalties…

U.S. LNG Cargoes Flock To Europe Amid Record-High Gas Prices

U.S. LNG Cargoes Flock To Europe Amid Record-High Gas Prices

At least 30 tankers with…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis

By ZeroHedge - Dec 24, 2021, 10:30 AM CST

Europe's energy crisis worsened this week when Kosovo introduced rolling blackouts to most of its two million citizens, according to Bloomberg

On Thursday, the Kosovo Energy Distribution Services (KEDS) announced rolling two-hour power blackouts for 2 million people due to an "overload" of its electrical grid. 

KEDS asked customers to reduce power given "insufficient internal generation to cover consumption and the global energy crisis." 

The Balkan country, Europe's poorest nation, experienced a technical issue at its largest coal-fired power plant that had to shut down last month, which forced the government to import electricity at high prices.

Simultaneously, Serbia was forced to cut electricity to customers, Britain's network operator issued a power supply warning, and France's nuclear plant outage, all culminated into a perfect storm of straining the continent's grid, resulting in reduced power supplies and exorbitantly high prices.

Last week, Kosovo's economy minister, Artane Rizvanolli, said the shuttering of the nation's main coal-fired power plant had worsened the energy crisis. He said power imports were "extremely costly." 

Grid data from Entso-E shows electricity imports from Albania, Serbia, Montenegro, and North Macedonia plunged from 750 megawatts on Wednesday to about 469 megawatts on Thursday. 

Related: Will The Commodity Price Rally Last Into 2022?

Jeremy Weir, CEO of commodities trader Trafigura Group, warned that more European countries could face rolling blackouts in the event of a severe winter.

Eleven European associations (from steel to fertilizers to cement to paper mills) published a memo Thursday indicating energy-intensive companies are paying "unbearably high energy prices" that may force them to shutter operations. 

However, there is good news for the continent as benchmark Dutch front-month gas plunged as much as 43% from a peak of 180 euros per megawatt-hour to around 102 euros in the last several days as a flotilla of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers is headed to the fuel-starved continent. 

More good news is that weather forecasts for Germany will turn milder. This will help keep a lid on gas prices. 

Europe remains caught in its worst energy crisis ever as some relief is on the way, but the worst may not be over as the Northern Hemisphere winter has just begun. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Fire Injures Four At Exxon Refinery

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears
Permian Merger Mania Heats Up With The Birth Of A $4 Billion Shale Oil Giant

Permian Merger Mania Heats Up With The Birth Of A $4 Billion Shale Oil Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

 Alt text

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

 Alt text

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand

 Alt text

European Gas Prices Soar On Nord Stream 2 Block In Germany
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com