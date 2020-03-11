Eurasian Nations Are Betting Big On Renewables

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 33.31 +0.33 +1.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 35.79 -1.43 -3.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.870 -0.008 -0.43%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 31.78 -1.18 -3.58%
Graph up Opec Basket 18 hours 35.71 +1.00 +2.88%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 32.25 +0.85 +2.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 18 hours 35.47 +1.67 +4.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 18 hours 35.47 +1.67 +4.94%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 36.49 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Mexican Basket 18 hours 27.40 +2.97 +12.16%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.870 -0.008 -0.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 34.57 +0.53 +1.56%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 35.69 +0.57 +1.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 29.04 +0.05 +0.17%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 37.31 +0.81 +2.22%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 35.26 -0.63 -1.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 36.49 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 36.49 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 36.39 -0.10 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 18 hours 35.71 +1.00 +2.88%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 20.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 18.96 +3.23 +20.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 35.21 +3.23 +10.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 34.76 +3.23 +10.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 30.11 +3.23 +12.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 24.36 +3.23 +15.29%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 24.36 +3.23 +15.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 28.61 +3.23 +12.73%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 33.36 +3.23 +10.72%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 24.86 +3.23 +14.93%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 18 hours 35.47 +1.67 +4.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 29.50 -1.50 -4.84%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 23.25 -1.50 -6.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 34.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 26.93 -1.38 -4.87%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 30.88 -1.38 -4.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 30.88 -1.38 -4.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 29.50 -1.50 -4.84%
Chart Kansas Common 18 hours 24.50 +3.00 +13.95%
Chart Buena Vista 18 hours 41.59 +3.23 +8.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 5 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 8 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 11 mintues MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Mgr Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak
  • 7 hours OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 2 hours Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 14 mins Bunglecrats strike again!
  • 1 hour Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 2 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 11 hours Venezuela political turmoil and a perfect storm of oil price war hovering over Maduro
  • 11 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 14 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 1 day Oil bankrupts will lead to production increase
  • 11 hours Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 5 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy

Breaking News:

China’s Refiners Love The Saudi-Russia Oil Price War

Warren Buffett’s Secret For Super Cheap Energy

Warren Buffett’s Secret For Super Cheap Energy

Warren Buffett’s wind turbines have…

What’s Next For North American Shale?

What’s Next For North American Shale?

The United States shale patch…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Eurasian Nations Are Betting Big On Renewables

By Eurasianet - Mar 11, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT Baku Azerbaijan

In discussions about renewable energy, Azerbaijan is not the first country that springs to mind.

As one of the world's top 25 oil and gas producers, Azerbaijan is better known for its substantial Caspian Sea hydrocarbon reserves and ambitious pipelines shipping oil and natural gas to Russia, Turkey, and Europe.

But Baku now is expanding its ambitions to wind and solar energy, with two new contracts signed this year for large-scale projects costing a total of $400 million. 

One of the deals, with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA, is for the construction of a 240-megawatt wind farm in the Khizi and Absheron districts on Azerbaijan’s Caspian Sea coast, the windiest region in the country. A second deal with Masdar, a firm based in Abu Dhabi, is for a 200-megawatt solar plant further south, near Alat.

These are substantial projects, known as “grid scale” in energy parlance. In neighboring Turkey, which has a well-developed wind power sector with about 275 farms, only one of them tops 240 megawatts. Azerbaijan’s solar plant will be the fourth-largest in Europe and the former Soviet Union. In total, the two projects are expected to generate up to 1.4 terawatt hours of power, about 5 percent of Azerbaijan’s current energy needs.

Longer term, the plans are even more ambitious: for renewables to meet 30 percent of the country’s needs by 2030. With help from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Azerbaijan is developing “renewable energy auctions” to support private investment in further renewable energy projects.

Azerbaijan currently has about 6,650 megawatts of generating capacity, and about 92 percent of the country’s energy in 2019 was produced by burning natural gas.

But the country’s potential for renewable energy dwarfs that, Zaur Mammadov, a senior Ministry of Energy official, told an Istanbul renewable energy conference organized by the U.S. think tank Atlantic Council in February. That includes 23,000 megawatts of solar energy, 3,000 megawatts of wind, 3,000 megawatts of biomass burning, and 700 megawatts of geothermal energy.

Related: Big Oil Prepares To Suffer In 2020

The optimistic estimates for Azerbaijan’s wind and solar potential are backed up by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in a November report. "Despite current reliance on oil and gas, the country has excellent wind and solar resources, along with significant prospects for biomass, geothermal and hydropower development," the report said.

Reducing gas consumption 

Boosting Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector will help the country meet its commitments to reduce greenhouse gases under the 2016 Paris Agreement on climate change, which Baku has both signed and ratified.

But don’t assume that the push for renewables is motivated by an environmentalist impulse.

In recent years, as its domestic energy consumption has increased, Azerbaijan has struggled to meet its obligations on a variety of contracts to export gas westward. To meet those shortfalls, it has had to import natural gas from Russia. Renewables offer a way to keep that from happening again.

The two new wind and solar plants will free up for export about 300 million cubic meters per year of gas that Azerbaijan had been burning for domestic power use, Mammadov said.

"The Azeri authorities are concerned about climate change, and their development of renewables will help reduce CO2 emissions, but their prime incentive for developing wind and solar power is to ensure they can provide energy at home whilst maintaining gas export levels," John Roberts, a regional energy analyst, told Eurasianet.

Related: U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

"There are routine shortages for domestic gas, and because this gas is subsidized – and the Azerbaijani authorities are worried about the social and political consequences if they reduce subsidies too fast – this means they either have to import gas or to find ways of substituting gas consumption at home with renewables," Roberts added.

Azerbaijan is not alone in this strategy; Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan also are seeking to boost renewable energy to increase natural gas exports.

Georgia, meanwhile, is seeking to boost renewable energy to reduce its dependence on the gas it buys from Azerbaijan (and Russia). George Chikovani, the CEO of the Georgian Energy Development Fund, said Georgia plans to have 1,200 megawatts of wind energy capacity and up to 6,000 megawatts of solar capacity by 2030. The country’s first solar plant, with a capacity of 25 megawatts, is expected to begin operations later this year.

Strange bedfellows

Azerbaijan’s renewable push has an unlikely supporter in the UK.

Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) is a body set up by prominent climate change denier and former UK chancellor Lord Nigel Lawson. It challenges the mainstream view that climate change is manmade and opposes government policies to mitigate it. One of its longtime board members, Baroness Emma Nicholson, is the UK’s trade envoy to Azerbaijan, where the energy giant BP is the country’s largest foreign investor and largest producer of natural gas.

But in a February 20 interview with the Azerbaijani news agency Report.az, the baroness expressed London’s willingness to "help maximize Azerbaijan's solar, wind and hydro generation," celebrating the opportunity for "both of our nations to take the necessary measures to address climate change.”

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Ice Cream: Scotland’s Latest Renewable Win?

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Looks To Slash Government Spending Amid Oil Price Crash

Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage
Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

 950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion


Most Commented

Alt text

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

 Alt text

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

 Alt text

A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com