Erdogan: Turkey, Libya May Open Doors To Foreign Oil Companies

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.12 +0.07 +0.11%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.80 +0.20 +0.29%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.123 -0.007 -0.33%
Mars US 3 days 64.00 +2.02 +3.26%
Opec Basket 5 days 67.15 -0.81 -1.19%
Urals 12 days 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.75 +1.83 +2.82%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.75 +1.83 +2.82%
Bonny Light 7 days 67.42 -0.68 -1.00%
Mexican Basket 4 days 58.88 +2.21 +3.90%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.123 -0.007 -0.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 7 days 67.58 -0.57 -0.84%
Murban 7 days 68.93 -0.63 -0.91%
Iran Heavy 7 days 57.93 -0.79 -1.35%
Basra Light 7 days 71.93 -0.57 -0.79%
Saharan Blend 7 days 67.53 -0.58 -0.85%
Bonny Light 7 days 67.42 -0.68 -1.00%
Bonny Light 7 days 67.42 -0.68 -1.00%
Girassol 7 days 68.30 -0.66 -0.96%
Opec Basket 5 days 67.15 -0.81 -1.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 7 days 41.74 +1.54 +3.83%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 40.00 +1.87 +4.90%
Canadian Condensate 139 days 57.05 +1.87 +3.39%
Premium Synthetic 129 days 63.45 +1.87 +3.04%
Sweet Crude 3 days 55.25 +1.87 +3.50%
Peace Sour 3 days 52.30 +1.87 +3.71%
Peace Sour 3 days 52.30 +1.87 +3.71%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 55.55 +1.87 +3.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 60.80 +1.87 +3.17%
Central Alberta 3 days 53.30 +1.87 +3.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 66.75 +1.83 +2.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 59.50 +1.75 +3.03%
Giddings 4 days 53.25 +1.75 +3.40%
ANS West Coast 116 days 68.39 +0.48 +0.71%
West Texas Sour 4 days 57.00 +1.87 +3.39%
Eagle Ford 4 days 60.95 +1.87 +3.17%
Eagle Ford 4 days 60.95 +1.87 +3.17%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 59.50 +1.75 +3.03%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.25 +1.75 +3.40%
Buena Vista 4 days 72.28 +1.87 +2.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes What’s the history between US and Iran that has led to the escalated US- Iran conflict and allegations of economic terrorism?
  • 7 minutes What's the Endgame Here?
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 21 mins Iraqi uprising against US military presence is increasing. Are geopolitical interests justification good enough for waging war against Iraqi nation on Iraqi soil ?
  • 4 hours Denmark gets 47% of its electricity from wind in 2019
  • 10 hours The Texas Railroad Commission must tap the brakes on oil and gas production
  • 1 hour Iraqi parliament votes 170-0 to end US troop presence
  • 40 mins Should U.S. request extradition of Prince Andrew for trial as a Pedophile ?
  • 1 hour Guilty until proven Innocent?
  • 3 hours Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change
  • 2 hours Which emissions are worse?: Cows vs. Keystone Pipeline
  • 16 hours NY TIMES: Saudis can't depend on U.S. to protect their oil anymore . . . .
  • 10 hours US military convoy enters oil fields in northeast Syria
  • 28 mins Is the USA Prepared for Sleeper Cell Retaliatory Strikes
  • 2 hours New year wish to Iran by President Trump
  • 3 hours Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)

Breaking News:

Aramco Shares Slump On Soaring Middle East Tensions

How Accurate Were This Year's Oil Price Predictions?

How Accurate Were This Year's Oil Price Predictions?

Robert Rapier's grades his predictions…

Is This The Future Of Solar?

Is This The Future Of Solar?

A new breakthrough has allowed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Erdogan: Turkey, Libya May Open Doors To Foreign Oil Companies

By Irina Slav - Jan 06, 2020, 11:00 AM CST Erdogan

Turkey and Libya could use the services of international companies for their joint oil and gas exploration plans in the Mediterranean, Reuters reports, citing Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan’s statement comes amid attempts by Turkey to restore close relations with Libya. These efforts resulted in a deal that set up a maritime corridor from Turkey’s southern coast to Libya’s northeast shores.

The move was followed by vocal protests from Greece and Cyprus, with Greece expelling the Libyan ambassador and lodging a complaint against Turkey at the United Nations. For Greece, the corridor is a power grab on the part of its neighbor in the resource-rich Eastern Mediterranean.

The European Union is on Greece’s side. Another Reuters report from December said that the union will come out with a statement rejecting the deal on the grounds of it breaking international maritime law.

To make matters more interesting, the Libyan parliament has also rejected the deal, which Erdogan made with the Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord. While the GNA is the Libyan government that the West and the UN recognizes, the Libyan parliament supports an alternative government based in eastern Libya.

The Eastern Mediterranean has drawn the attention of governments in the region after a few significant natural gas discoveries, among them the Zohr field in Egypt, the Leviathan field in Israel, and a few smaller but still sizeable discoveries off the coast of Cyprus. Just recently, the island greenlit a consortium involving Eni and Total to drill for gas in a new part of its exclusive economic zone.

Cyprus sees Turkey’s increased activity in the region as infringement of its territorial rights, but that has not made President Erdogan any less determined to pursue his exploration plans. However, Egypt and Israel have also started worrying about the implications of a Turkey-Libya drilling agreement. Both spoke against the deal, with Egypt calling it illegal and not binding, and Israel warning it could threaten the stability of the region.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

British Navy To Escort UK-Flagged Ships In Strait Of Hormuz

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Build Threatens Oil Rally

Surprise Crude Build Threatens Oil Rally

 JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

 Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Most Commented

Alt text

The Human Cost of the EV Revolution

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

 Alt text

Is The Qatar Blockade Coming To An End?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com