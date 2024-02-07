Equinor Raises Dividend as Big Oil Looks to Boost Returns

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.87 +0.56 +0.76%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.15 +0.56 +0.71%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.03 +0.62 +0.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.011 +0.002 +0.10%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.230 +0.013 +0.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 75.22 -1.54 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 75.22 -1.54 -2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.17 +1.64 +2.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.47 -1.14 -1.45%
Chart Mars US 96 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.230 +0.013 +0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.98 +0.70 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.23 +0.62 +0.80%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 74.89 +1.16 +1.57%
Graph down Basra Light 799 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.39 +1.48 +1.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.17 +1.64 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.17 +1.64 +2.09%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.60 +1.40 +1.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.47 -1.14 -1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 252 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 54.51 +0.53 +0.98%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 75.46 +0.53 +0.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 73.71 +0.53 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 64.81 +0.53 +0.82%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 59.91 +0.53 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 59.91 +0.53 +0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 63.16 +0.53 +0.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 65.81 +0.53 +0.81%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 60.31 +0.53 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 75.22 -1.54 -2.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.26 +0.50 +0.73%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.01 +0.50 +0.80%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 81.52 -1.83 -2.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.66 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.26 +0.50 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.26 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.25 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 62.50 -1.50 -2.34%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.88 -1.29 -1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 hour RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 1 day North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 10 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Equinor Raises Dividend as Big Oil Looks to Boost Returns

Traders Boost Bullish Bets on Oil

Traders Boost Bullish Bets on Oil

Money managers have become increasingly…

Oil Ticks Lower on Crude Build

Oil Ticks Lower on Crude Build

WTI crude futures fell on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Equinor Raises Dividend as Big Oil Looks to Boost Returns

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 07, 2024, 4:39 AM CST

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) is proposing a dividend increase for Q4 and aims to raise quarterly cash dividends each year as the Norwegian group and other oil majors look to reward shareholders after higher-than-expected profits for 2023.    

Equinor reported on Wednesday adjusted earnings of $8.68 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, slightly higher than the $8.46 billion expected in a consensus provided by the company, and much lower than in the same period of 2022, due to a significant decline in natural gas and crude oil prices.

Net income came in at $2.6 billion, down from $7.9 billion a year earlier, but higher than $2.46 billion expected in a FactSet poll.

The significantly lower natural gas prices “compared to the extraordinary price levels seen in 2022” more than offset the contribution from higher oil and gas production, Equinor said.

Equinor’s oil and gas output rose by 2.1% annually in 2023, above the company’s latest guidance of 1.5% growth, thanks to higher output at the giant Johan Sverdrup field, it said. 

The board of directors proposes an ordinary cash dividend of $0.35 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023, up by $0.05 per share from the third quarter of 2023, and sets an ambition to grow the quarterly cash dividend by 2 cents per year, Equinor noted.

“We expect to grow our cash flow and sustain competitive returns. We are extending the outlook for stable contribution from oil and gas to 2035,” Equinor’s president and CEO Anders Opedal said.

“By 2030 we expect material and rapidly growing cash flow from our renewables and low carbon business.”

Equinor’s target to grow its dividend is in line with the trend among Big Oil to boost returns to shareholders. This earnings season, all major companies that have reported profits so far have announced more buybacks amid better-than-expected earnings. The U.S. supermajors Exxon and Chevron boasted record shareholder returns for 2023.  

Earlier this week, BP was the latest to accelerate share buybacks as it joined ExxonChevron, and Shell in reporting forecast-beating earnings despite the decline in oil and gas prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Petrobras to Invest $100 Billion in Offshore Oil Production

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com