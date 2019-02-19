Equinor Plans Start Of Drilling In Australia Next Year

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.38 +0.40 +0.71%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.19 -0.31 -0.47%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.681 +0.025 +0.94%
Mars US 4 days 63.19 +1.63 +2.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.03 +1.16 +1.79%
Urals 5 days 63.07 +0.82 +1.32%
Louisiana Light 6 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Louisiana Light 6 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.52 +0.67 +1.00%
Mexican Basket 5 days 58.55 +1.16 +2.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.681 +0.025 +0.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 12 hours 66.51 -0.29 -0.43%
Murban 12 hours 67.65 -0.36 -0.53%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.06 +0.83 +1.40%
Basra Light 5 days 68.59 +1.48 +2.21%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.34 +0.50 +0.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.52 +0.67 +1.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.52 +0.67 +1.00%
Girassol 2 days 67.16 +0.74 +1.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.03 +1.16 +1.79%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.11 -0.18 -0.43%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 45.33 +1.57 +3.59%
Canadian Condensate 44 days 53.13 +1.57 +3.04%
Premium Synthetic 44 days 55.98 +1.57 +2.89%
Sweet Crude 4 days 51.73 +1.57 +3.13%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.98 +1.57 +3.24%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.98 +1.57 +3.24%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.23 +1.57 +3.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 56.18 +1.57 +2.87%
Central Alberta 4 days 50.83 +1.57 +3.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 52.00 +1.00 +1.96%
Giddings 5 days 45.75 +1.00 +2.23%
ANS West Coast 6 days 65.09 +0.82 +1.28%
West Texas Sour 5 days 49.54 +1.18 +2.44%
Eagle Ford 5 days 53.49 +1.18 +2.26%
Eagle Ford 5 days 53.49 +1.18 +2.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 52.04 +1.18 +2.32%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 5 days 66.39 +1.18 +1.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 9 minutes Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 12 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 16 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 2 hours is climate change a hoax? $2 Trillion/year worth of programs intended to be handed out by politicians and bureaucrats?
  • 49 mins Ayn Rand Was Right
  • 1 hour Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 12 hours Expected Breakdown: Israel-Central Europe Summit Canceled After Polish Pullout
  • 12 hours Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 3 hours Indian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. OilIndian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. Oil
  • 3 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 1 day IT IS FINISHED. OPEC Victorious
  • 1 day Amazon’s Exit Could Scare Off Tech Companies From New York
  • 18 hours Cuba Charges U.S. Moving Special Forces, Preparing Venezuelan Intervention
  • 4 hours Regular Gas dropped to $2.21 per gallon today
  • 19 hours Oil Prices Bookended for Rest of This Year? Maybe $50 to $80? (My old 'See Saw' theory redux)

Breaking News:

Equinor Plans Start Of Drilling In Australia Next Year

How Blockchain Is Changing The Face Of Oil Trading

How Blockchain Is Changing The Face Of Oil Trading

As the hype subsides, big…

BP: Renewables To Become Largest Source Of Power By 2040

BP: Renewables To Become Largest Source Of Power By 2040

Renewable energy will be the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Equinor Plans Start Of Drilling In Australia Next Year

By Irina Slav - Feb 19, 2019, 11:00 AM CST offshore rig

Norway’s Equinor plans to start exploratory drilling offshore Australia next year, the company said in the draft environmental plan it released today for public comment as part of efforts to assuage worries that oil exploration in the Great Australian Bight could cause an environmental disaster.

The draft is also a mandatory part of the regulatory approval process for the project, which the Norwegian company took over from BP two years ago when the UK-based supermajor decided it had enough regulatory and public opposition problems in Australia and pulled out of the Great Australian Bight.

“We have made the draft EP available to members of the community and we will take all comments into consideration before updating our EP and submitting it to the independent regulator. This draft EP is the result of more than two years of careful preparation and our 1500-page plan demonstrates how we can drill safely and includes a robust emergency response plan,” Equinor’s country manager for Australia, Jone Strangeland, said.

Opposition, however, remains strong. Last year, environmentalist media reported that Greenpeace had obtained a draft Oil Pollution Emergency Plan from the Norwegian company that confirmed some of their worst fears: in the worst possible scenario, a spill from a gushing well could spread along all of Australia’s southern coast and even reach Sydney, threatening a sensitive ecosystem including endangered species.

Reuters notes there has been no oil and gas exploration in the Great Australian Bight since 2003 and all the wells drilled in the region previously had come up dry. However, Wood Mackenzie estimates suggest that the area could hold 1.9 billion barrels of crude oil and natural gas. Equinor, used to operating in harsh climatic environments, could be better suited than BP and Chevron to try its hand at the Great Australian Bight, but the go-ahead is far from certain given the strong opposition.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents

 Alt text

The ‘Shocking Details’ Of The Green New Deal
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com