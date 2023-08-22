Equinor Considers Exit From Azerbaijan

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 43 mins 80.59 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.24 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.55 -0.27 -0.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.593 -0.039 -1.48%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.775 +0.003 +0.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.98 +0.70 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 81.47 -0.78 -0.95%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.775 +0.003 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 86.18 +1.46 +1.72%
Graph up Murban 1 day 87.86 +1.24 +1.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 85.23 +0.51 +0.60%
Graph down Basra Light 630 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.30 +0.38 +0.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.98 +0.70 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.98 +0.70 +0.81%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.50 +0.45 +0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 83 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 62.72 -0.54 -0.85%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 82.27 -0.54 -0.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 80.52 -0.54 -0.67%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 77.47 -0.54 -0.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 76.12 -0.54 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 76.12 -0.54 -0.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 77.02 -0.54 -0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 82.12 -0.54 -0.65%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 76.12 -0.54 -0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.20 +0.33 +0.43%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 70.95 +0.33 +0.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 87.70 +0.92 +1.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 76.00 +0.33 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 77.20 +0.33 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.20 +0.33 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.25 +0.50 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 71.00 -0.50 -0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 39 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Equinor Considers Exit From Azerbaijan

Global Auto Giants Find Their EV Haven In Small Canadian Town

Global Auto Giants Find Their EV Haven In Small Canadian Town

Becancour, a small Canadian town,…

Bitcoin Crashes Amid A Wave Of Bearish News

Bitcoin Crashes Amid A Wave Of Bearish News

Bitcoin's price plummeted by $2,000…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Equinor Considers Exit From Azerbaijan

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 22, 2023, 3:12 AM CDT

Norway’s state oil company Equinor is considering the sale of its assets in Azerbaijan, Bloomberg has reported, adding that the sale would include Equinor’s stake in the biggest oil project in the Caspian country, the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field.

The massive offshore field in the Caspian Sea contains an estimated 5.4 billion barrels of recoverable oil. With total investments of some $20 billion, production at the field began in late 1997 with peak production seen in 2009.

Besides Equinor, the operator BP has as partners in the ACG field Japan’s Inpex, Exxon, Itochu, India’s ONGC Videsh, and the Azeri state oil and gas company, SOCAR.

Per the terms of the contracts between the shareholders, SOCAR has the right of first refusal to Equinor’s offer for sale, after which the Norwegian major can look for other buyers.

According to unnamed sources cited by Bloomberg, there are already interested parties and negotiations are underway but there is no certainty these will result in a sale.

Azerbaijan, meanwhile, is boosting its natural gas profile. The country recently ramped up its gas exports to Europe after the cutoff of most Russian pipeline supply last year, sending some 2.9 billion cubic meters via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline during the first quarter of the year.

This is a small amount compared to what Europe was getting from Russia but plans are in motion to boost Azeri deliveries further. By 2027, the EU and Azerbaijan plan to have at least 20 billion cubic meters flowing from the Caspian country to Europe.

This year, Azeri gas exports to Europe are seen at some 11.6 billion cubic meters, which would be a minor increase on total exports in 2022, which stood at 11.4 billion cubic meters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, BP announced a new gas discovery at the ACG field, with Eurasianet reporting production from the new find could begin as early as 2024.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Exxon Prepares A Sixth Offshore Oil Project In Guyana

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed
Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Oil Production Cuts Are Taking Their Toll On Saudi Arabia’s Economy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com