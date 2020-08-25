Scottish Oil Workers Happy To Join The Renewable Revolution

More than three-quarters of oil workers in Scotland have considered retraining to find jobs in the renewables industries as 80 percent of Scottish oil and gas workers believe that their careers could be impacted by actions being taken to tackle climate change, a survey for industry body Scottish Renewables showed on Tuesday.

The new study found that 77 percent of oil workers in Scotland are positive about retraining to join the renewables industry, the survey found, as the UK offshore oil and gas industry, as well as the sector employment, suffered from the coronavirus crisis and the plunge in oil prices and demand.

Earlier this year, OGUK, the leading representative body for the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry, warned that up to 30,000 jobs could be lost in the UK North Sea oil and gas sector as a result of the crisis.

OGUK called for the transition to net-zero to be put at the heart of recovery plans.

“If the UK is to maintain its supply of domestic energy, protect jobs and build the critical infrastructure it needs to transition to a net zero future, ours is an industry worth fighting for,” OGUK Chief Executive Deirdre Michie said in April.

“It’s why OGUK is today outlining a three-stage framework with a range of measures for governments and regulators to support industry now, stimulate a recovery and accelerate the transition to a net zero future,” Michie added.

Currently, the equivalent of 90 percent of Scotland’s electricity demand is met from renewables like wind and solar power, Scottish Renewables said, noting that the clean energy sector is an opportunity for the oil and gas workers who are now facing redundancies.

“These professionals possess a high level of skills and expertise which, with the right support from government to create a clear pipeline of projects to meet our climate change targets, can be utilised to help develop and grow the renewable energy workforce we will need,” Scottish Renewables Chief Executive Claire Mack said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

