Eni To Buy Neptune Energy For $4.9 Billion

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.56 -0.95 -1.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.26 -0.88 -1.19%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 74.45 -0.99 -1.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.632 +0.024 +0.92%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.527 -0.024 -0.93%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.82 -2.62 -3.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.24 +0.39 +0.51%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 69.41 -3.02 -4.17%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.527 -0.024 -0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.65 +0.54 +0.71%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.80 +0.37 +0.48%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.40 -2.52 -3.32%
Graph down Basra Light 570 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.48 -2.70 -3.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 73.82 -2.62 -3.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.82 -2.62 -3.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.58 -2.57 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.24 +0.39 +0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 23 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 48.26 -3.02 -5.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 71.66 -3.02 -4.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 69.91 -3.02 -4.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 67.06 -3.02 -4.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 63.76 -3.02 -4.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 63.76 -3.02 -4.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 65.06 -3.02 -4.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 74.01 -3.02 -3.92%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 63.36 -3.02 -4.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.75 +2.00 +3.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.97 -0.93 -1.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.07 +1.34 +2.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.32 +1.34 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.32 +1.34 +2.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 75.95 -0.45 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Eni To Buy Neptune Energy For $4.9 Billion

Oil Prices Fall As Fears Of A Global Economic Slowdown Grow

Oil Prices Fall As Fears Of A Global Economic Slowdown Grow

Oil prices continued to fall…

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

While the goal of achieving…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Eni To Buy Neptune Energy For $4.9 Billion

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 23, 2023, 6:30 AM CDT

Ending weeks of speculation, Italy’s energy major Eni said on Friday that along with Vår Energi it had reached an agreement to buy private equity-backed Neptune Energy for an enterprise value of $4.9 billion—the largest cash deal in the European oil and gas sector in years.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vår Energi – 63% held by Eni – will buy Neptune’s Norwegian business, which has an enterprise value of around $2.3 billion, while the Neptune Global Business will go to Eni for an enterprise value of around $2.6 billion.       

Neptune Energy’s business in Germany is not part of the transactions and will continue to be owned and operated by the ultimate existing Neptune shareholders as a standalone group, Neptune said.

Neptune, an exploration and production company has mostly gas-oriented assets with low carbon intensity and operations in the UK North Sea, offshore Norway, North Africa, Indonesia, and Australia. Neptune is currently owned by China Investment Corporation, funds advised by Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners, and certain management owners.

Completion of the acquisitions is conditional upon the receipt of necessary regulatory and governmental clearances, among other things, and the transactions are expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

“The transaction represents an exceptional fit for Eni. It complements Eni’s key areas of geographic focus and supports its objective of increasing the share of natural gas production to 60%, and reaching net zero emissions (Scope 1+2) from the Upstream business by 2030,” the Italian group said in a statement.

Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi commented, “Neptune will contribute predominantly gas resources to Eni’s portfolio. Moreover, the geographic and operational overlap is striking, adding scale to Eni’s majority-owned Vår Energi; bringing more gas production and CCUS opportunities to the remaining North Sea footprint; building on Eni’s leading position in Algeria – a key supplier to European gas markets.”

The deal is expected to add around 4 billion cubic meters (Bcm) of gas supply for European consumers, Descalzi noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Indian Refiner Could Buy Russian Crude Priced Off Dubai Benchmark

Next Post

Indian Refiner Could Buy Russian Crude Priced Off Dubai Benchmark

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

The Problem With Converting CO2 Back Into Fuel

 Alt text

When Will Chinese Oil Imports Boost Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Asia Is Keeping Russian Energy Profitable, But For How Long?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com