Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Eni To Address Barents Sea Regulatory Breaches By Dec 11

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 13, 2017, 4:00 PM CST Ocean

Norway’s Petroleum Safety Authority ordered on Monday Eni Norge—the operator of the 100,000-bpd Goliat oil field in the Barents Sea—to present a plan by December 11 on how it will comply with the regulatory breaches at the Goliat FPSO platform that the authority has identified.  

On October 6, the Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) ordered Eni Norge AS—the Norwegian unit of Italy’s major Eni SpA—to minimize the ignition threat posed by possible faulty Ex motors on the Goliat field, and said that “until the order has been complied with to the PSA’s satisfaction, all production from the Goliat floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit must remain shut down.”

The order was the result of a September audit of electrical safety and the person in charge of the electrical facilities at Eni onboard the Goliat FPSO.

Back in early October, Eni was ordered to complete the systematic survey of potential ignition sources related to electric Ex motors, and implement the necessary technical, operational, and organizational measures to reduce as much as possible the threat of ignition from all faults which represent an ignition source.

“The above-mentioned activities must be implemented before production is resumed from the Goliat FPSO,” the Norwegian authority said.

In today’s order, the PSA said that Eni must present by December 11, 2017, a plan that will ensure the company will comply with the order, with the deadline for complying with the order set for March 1, 2018.

Related: OPEC Chairman: Output Cuts Are The ‘’Only Viable Option’’

Eni Norge holds a 65-percent stake and acts as operator of the Goliat field, while Norway’s Statoil holds the remaining 35 percent. Production at the field, estimated to hold around 180 million barrels of oil, started in March 2016.

Goliat has been offline several times after its start-up. One was in August 2016, when production was offline for a month before it resumed on September 27, 2016. Then production at Goliat had been halted on August 26 due to gas detection in an unwanted area during a planned venting of gas as part of a maintenance operation.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

