WTI Crude 10 mins 74.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Brent Crude 10 mins 79.44 -0.26 -0.33%
Murban Crude 15 mins 79.62 +0.08 +0.10%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.465 +0.018 +0.74%
Gasoline 12 mins 2.170 -0.031 -1.41%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Bonny Light 1 day 82.03 +0.97 +1.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%
Mars US 48 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Gasoline 12 mins 2.170 -0.031 -1.41%

Marine 1 day 78.30 +2.22 +2.92%
Murban 1 day 79.93 +2.49 +3.22%
Iran Heavy 1 day 79.89 +0.89 +1.13%
Basra Light 751 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Saharan Blend 1 day 81.12 +1.39 +1.74%
Bonny Light 1 day 82.03 +0.97 +1.20%
Bonny Light 1 day 82.03 +0.97 +1.20%
Girassol 1 day 81.17 +0.99 +1.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%

Canadian Crude Index 204 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Western Canadian Select 5 hours 53.22 +0.28 +0.53%
Canadian Condensate 5 hours 76.37 +0.28 +0.37%
Premium Synthetic 5 hours 74.62 +0.28 +0.38%
Sweet Crude 5 hours 65.47 +0.28 +0.43%
Peace Sour 5 hours 57.97 +0.28 +0.49%
Peace Sour 5 hours 57.97 +0.28 +0.49%
Light Sour Blend 5 hours 63.47 +0.28 +0.44%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 66.72 +0.28 +0.42%
Central Alberta 5 hours 58.22 +0.28 +0.48%

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Giddings 2 days 63.67 +0.97 +1.55%
ANS West Coast 7 days 78.31 +2.00 +2.62%
West Texas Sour 2 days 67.52 +0.97 +1.46%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 +1.00 +1.45%
Kansas Common 6 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 7 days 76.99 +2.11 +2.82%

Stake Sale Values Eni’s Low-Carbon Business Plenitude at $11 Billion

EU Leaders Agree on Enlargement but Stall on Ukraine Funding

EU Leaders Agree on Enlargement but Stall on Ukraine Funding

The EU summit in December…

Climate and Security Issues Force Oil Majors to Leave Nigeria

Climate and Security Issues Force Oil Majors to Leave Nigeria

Major international oil companies are…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Stake Sale Values Eni’s Low-Carbon Business Plenitude at $11 Billion

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 21, 2023, 5:38 AM CST

Eni has agreed to sell a 9% stake in its low-carbon energy unit Plenitude which values the business at around $11 billion (10 billion euros), the Italian energy major said on Thursday.  

Plenitude is active in the market of power generation including renewable energy sources, the sale of energy and energy solutions, and an extensive network of EV charging points. 

Eni, Plenitude, and Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) have signed an agreement under which EIP will end up owning around 9% of Plenitude’s share capital through a capital increase of up to $766 million (700 million euros.

The transaction implies an enterprise value of Plenitude of over $11 billion (10 billion euros), Eni said.

Last year, the Italian major postponed a planned initial public offering (IPO) of Plenitude on the Milan stock exchange, due to deteriorated market conditions since Eni and Plenitude announced an intention to float shares of Plenitude in early June.

“While there was strong and widespread investor interest in Plenitude and important support for its strategy, Eni has concluded that the volatility and uncertainty currently affecting the markets require a further phase of monitoring,” Eni said at the end of June 2022. 

CEO Claudio Descalzi said in July on the conference call for the Q2 2023 earnings that “Despite highly volatile and challenging conditions over the past 2-3 years Plenitude has delivered on both its operating and financial targets.”

Plenitude had 2.5 gigawatts (GW) of installed renewables capacity at end-June 2023, and was on track to exceed 3 GW renewable capacity by the end of this year, up by nearly 50% up year-over-year, Descalzi said.

CFO Francesco Gattei told analysts on the same call that Eni was in an advanced stage of talks to sell a minority stake in Plenitude to a strategic partner. 

Commenting on the deal announced today, CEO Descalzi said, “We have achieved an excellent transaction. Thanks to it we highlight the value of Plenitude within Eni; we strengthen Plenitude’s financial structure to further support its energy transition and growth path; and we establish a long-term partnership with a leading international financial investor capable of contributing to Plenitude's value creation.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

